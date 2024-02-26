Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset

Heads Up!

Since City incorporation in 1987, public safety has remained a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita. As the weather warms up and more residents take to the streets and sidewalks for cycling and walking, it is important to be a Heads Up! driver and pedestrian. Recently, we have witnessed a surge in preventable car accidents occurring on our roadways. While the total number of collisions throughout the City has remained relatively consistent over the past few years, 2023 did see a measured increase in pedestrian-involved collisions compared to 2022. A majority of these collisions occurred at our intersections as a result of driver inattentiveness (72 percent) or pedestrians not obeying traffic rules and crossing against a red hand (28 percent). Now is an excellent time to evaluate our safety behaviors – whether we are drivers, pedestrians or cyclists – and take a Heads Up! mindset as we move around the City.

You can be a Heads Up! driver by obeying speed limits, using turn signals and ensuring that sidewalks and corners are pedestrian-free before pulling out into traffic. Put away any distractions before you start the car. Remember, not only is using your cell phone while driving illegal in California, but it can also be potentially life-threatening. Texts and calls can wait until you reach your destination. Be extra cautious at stoplights and crosswalks, anticipating pedestrians and yielding the right of way to them. The most common cause of driver-at-fault accidents occur when the driver does not look before making a right turn and does not see the pedestrians crossing the crosswalk. Before turning, pause and look, keeping in mind that pedestrians might not see your vehicle approaching. Expect people in crosswalks and always check twice – then check again –before making a turn. Take particular caution in school zones and anywhere children may be active.

For those out walking or jogging, you can be a Heads Up! pedestrian in several ways. While it’s great to listen to music or your favorite podcast while exercising, it is essential to keep the volume in your headphones at a level that allows you to hear cars and emergency vehicle sirens. Removing headphones at intersections can help determine if crossing the street is safe. At crosswalks, ensure drivers acknowledge you by making eye contact before crossing. Be predictable and cross streets at marked crosswalks and intersections only. The majority of pedestrian accidents occur while trying to run across the road, rather than using a crosswalk safely – saving a few seconds is not worth the risk of losing your life. I encourage residents to embrace the City’s paseo system, pedestrian bridges and off-street trails, which allow you to avoid vehicular traffic altogether.

It is up to everyone to ensure that no matter where you go in Santa Clarita, your health and safety are protected. Let’s all continue to work together to protect our families and neighbors in this City we all love. Please visit SantaClarita.gov/HeadsUp to learn more about what you can do to help improve traffic safety in Santa Clarita.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s city manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

