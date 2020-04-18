Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
Free, same-day COVID-19 tests are now available for all L.A. County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
School Day Cafe will offer free drive-up dinner service to area children beginning Monday, April 20, in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches the nonprofit organization already offers.
The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management's work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.
As public health departments across the nation conduct testing for novel coronavirus, they’ve also begun conducting antibody tests — a move experts say could help officials determine how to redeploy the U.S. workforce and aid the development of a vaccine.
UCLA Health has set two blood drives at Real Life Church in Valencia on Tuesday, April 28, and Thursday, May 28, and officials especially invite Santa Clarita Valley residents who've recovered from COVID-19 to donate.
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.
Let's Get Moving! With gyms closed and movement curtailed, the WiSH Education Foundation is coming to the rescue to get your blood pumping with a complimentary fitness training session Monday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m.
