Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event

The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Halloween event – Cinema Under the Stars – Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The event will kick off at 4:00 p.m. with trick-or-treating stations throughout the outlets, followed by a drive-in movie at 6:30 p.m. featuring a Disney film about a young musician in search of his grandfather.

To embrace the Halloween spirit, costumes are encouraged for all ages. Dress in your most festive Halloween outfits or put together creative costumes during your shopping experience. Come hungry, as several local food trucks including Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted and Gonzalez Tacos will be on-site selling fan favorites to enjoy before or during the movie.

“Cinema Under the Stars is the perfect way to bring everyone together for a fun, safe Halloween celebration,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon. “It will be a night under the stars filled with community, food and a great Halloween movie!”

Event details:

What: Outlets at Tejon presents Cinema Under the Stars

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 4:00pm – 8:30pm

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m: Trick-or-treating

4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m: Food trucks open

5:00 p.m: Gates open for the movie

6:30 p.m: Drive-in movie begins

Where: 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203 in the north parking lot

Why: To offer a safe and fun place for our local community and visitors to shop, enjoy Halloween festivities and a movie with family

Who: Outlets at Tejon

About the Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 50 retailers, a food court with local offerings, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...