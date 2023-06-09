Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open

Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.

With its unique blend of captivating history and picturesque landscape, Tesoro Adobe Historic Park invites visitors to embark on a journey and explore the rich history of the Santa Clarita Valley. The park is open daily for public use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers docent-led tours to learn more about the history surrounding Tesoro Adobe Historic Park. Free tours are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

In addition to tours, the park is also available for outdoor reservations. With beautiful grassy areas, a water fountain and scenic views. This space is perfect for a picnic or events such as baby showers, wedding engagements, bridal showers and weddings.

If you would like to learn more about the Carey and Clougherty families, book a reservation or take a docent-led tour at Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, please visit santa-clarita.com/TesoroAdobe or call (661) 286-4115.

