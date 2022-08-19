Aug. 23: Transfer of Tesoro Adobe Historic Park to City on Council Agenda

The Santa Clarita City Council returns from its summer hiatus and will meet in open session Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st floor of City Hall, which is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.
Items on the agenda include the proposed transfer of Tesoro Adobe Historic Park from the county of Los Angeles to the city of Santa Clarita.
Other items on the meeting agenda include awarding a contract to undertake and prepare a feasibility study for a museum and cultural center in Santa Clarita and extend current contracts and authorize increased expenditures for the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center (Train Station) in Canyon Country.
The City Council will begin with a special/closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the regular meeting open session at 6 p.m.
See the full agendas of both meetings below.
City Council Special Meeting 8/23/2022 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
The League of California Cities Annual Conference is scheduled for September 7-9, 2022, in Long Beach. In order to vote at the General Assembly Meeting, the City Council is asked to designate a voting delegate. The City Council may also appoint up to two alternate voting delegates.
Check Register No. 14 for the Period 06/03/22 through 06/16/22 and 06/23/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 06/06/22 through 06/17/22. Check Register No. 15 for the Period 06/17/22 through 06/30/22 and 07/07/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 06/20/22 through 07/01//22.
This item awards the construction contract for the 2020-21 Circulation Improvement Program, Phase II, Project C0064, which will improve traffic flow at the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Orchard Village Road, and along Bouquet Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Plaza and Newhall Ranch Road.
This item will fund the design of the Newhall Gateway Beautification project, which will provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 freeway on and off-ramp interchange at Newhall Avenue.
This item will approve construction contract increases for the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, Project T3020. This project is a joint effort between the City of Santa Clarita, Southern California Regional Rail Authority, Vista Canyon LLC, and Metro. The requested Council action is to increase expenditure authority only and will be offset by savings on other contracts.
Approve an amendment to the existing contract for encampment clean-up services with Wood Maintenance Services, Inc., increasing contract authority and authorizing an ongoing increase to the Litter & Debris Expenditure Account.
A Supplemental Joint Resolution between the City of Santa Clarita and County of Los Angeles for the proposed Tesoro Del Valle Annexation Area and other necessary actions relating to the Historic Tesoro Adobe Park.
A contract for $90,000 per year for five years with PlaceWorks, Inc., to provide architectural design review services for proposed projects within the City of Santa Clarita’s entitlement review process.
Award professional service contracts to McGregor Shott, Inc., Lundmark Advertising, and L. Burrows Graphic Design in the amount of up to $75,000 for each design firm, with the option of four annual renewals.
This item will extend the Central Park lease agreement with Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency through January 1, 2028, and increase the lease boundary for the expansion of the disc golf course and the Parks maintenance yard.
