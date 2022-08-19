Aug. 23: Transfer of Tesoro Adobe Historic Park to City on Council Agenda

The Santa Clarita City Council returns from its summer hiatus and will meet in open session Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st floor of City Hall, which is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

Items on the agenda include the proposed transfer of Tesoro Adobe Historic Park from the county of Los Angeles to the city of Santa Clarita.

Other items on the meeting agenda include awarding a contract to undertake and prepare a feasibility study for a museum and cultural center in Santa Clarita and extend current contracts and authorize increased expenditures for the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center (Train Station) in Canyon Country.

The City Council will begin with a special/closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the regular meeting open session at 6 p.m.

See the full agendas of both meetings below.

