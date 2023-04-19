The Cube Hosts L.A. Kings Playoff Watch Party

The Los Angeles Kings have picked The Cube to be an official watch site for Game two of round one for the L.A. Kings vs Edmonton Oilers playoff game.

The viewing event starts at 6 p.m. before the game begins at 7 p.m.

Baily, the team mascot, and the Ice Crew will be in attendance.

Viewing will be in the parking lot, shown on the jumbotron.

There will be some seating, but others are encouraged to bring a camping chair.

Adaptive skate will take place tonight from 5 to 6 p.m., parking may be challenging so come early.

The Kings are currently a head in the series 1-0 in best of seven series.

