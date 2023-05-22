The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies

Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!

This summer, The Painted Turtle is excited to serve thousands of children with serious illnesses through seven illness-specific summer camp sessions starting June 7 and will continue our hospital outreach visits all season long. Our program, hospital outreach, equestrian, medical, kitchen, housekeeping and facilities teams put together a list of their needs to make the magic happen.

Be a part of delivering the magic by purchasing items from our online wishlist and have it shipped directly to:

The Painted Turtle is located at 17000 Elizabeth Lake Road, Lake Hughes, CA 93532.

If you are local to Southern California and would like to drop off your items in person, the camp would love to see you! Please email The Painted Turtle at donate@thepaintedturtle.org to schedule a time.

Each and every item donated helps us provide campers with an unforgettable Painted Turtle experience. Thank you for your support and wishing you a joyful summer.

View the wishlist [here].

Click [here] to make a cash contribution instead.

