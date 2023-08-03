The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies for Children in Need

The Salvation Army and Walmart Carl Boyer are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.

For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. The Salvation Army adapts its services all around the country this time of year to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. The support from the community will ensure children have the supplies they need, whether in online or in-person learning environments.

“Many of the families we work with in our community struggle to financially be able to pay rent and maintain themselves. School Supplies for the kids is an extra expense that sometimes not all can afford. We want to make sure that kids starting the school year have all they need to succeed,” said Captain Rafael Viana Corps Officer for The Santa Clarita Valley Corps.

When shoppers visit Walmart Carl Boyer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 18, 2023, school supplies and other requested items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army collection bins by the Customer Cashiers.

Families across the Santa Clarita Valley community continue to be greatly impacted as the prices of essential items rise due to inflation. Vulnerable families are being forced to choose between expenses like food, utility bills, and purchasing school supplies for their children.

The Salvation Army is partnering with the local community and Walmart to serve those who may need assistance with purchasing school supplies. Supporters, like Walmart, Ralphs, Albertsons, and others helped The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans last year through a range of social services that help communities overcome poverty and economic hardships.

Those interested can also purchase items online at our Back to School Walmart Registry.

Volunteers and Santa Clarita Valley community members can donate items at Walmart Carl Boyer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 18, 2023. All donations made at the campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to Santa Clarita Valley children in need.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit the website, visit on location at 22935 Lyons Ave, Newhall, CA 91321, or call (661) 799-5841.

