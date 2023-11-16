Nov. 24: Flair Cleaners Begins 21st Annual Holiday Clothing Drive

It’s time to clean out closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 21st Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Customers and community members can donate at any of Flair Cleaners four locations, including Valencia. Pickup and Delivery customers may leave a clearly marked bag out with their orders. Donations will be given to the National Council of Jewish Women, the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army Santa Monica.

“The numbers are staggering: 58,936 people in Los Angeles County are experiencing homelessness and six out of 10 of these are without housing for the first time. Without homes, many of these individuals lack basic needs including clothing and shoes,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “This annual event makes it easy for our customers to not only clear their closets of unused items but helps our communities and neighbors in need.”

Items needed most:

Clothing in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes

Extra-large and tall sizes are needed (XL, XXL, XXXL shirts)

Business attire

New socks and undergarments (used items will not be accepted)

Sun hats and ball caps

Shoes in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes

Coats, beanies, and gloves

Pajamas, tops and bottoms

Donating Tips:

Before donating, consider the dignity of the person receiving your donation.

Never give something you wouldn’t be willing to wear.

Be sure that all used clothing is clean, of good quality, and ready to wear (no repairs needed).

Remember to empty all pockets before donating.

Flair Cleaners

Since 1958, Flair Cleaners, a family-owned business, has delivered on its promise to provide exceptional quality and personal service that brings new “life” into their clients’ wardrobes and home accessories. With four locations – Studio City, Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, and Valencia – and a dedicated Costume & Wardrobe Department, Flair Cleaners has earned a reputation for outstanding quality. It is respected as a trusted pillar of the community due to its family’s commitment to eco-friendly cleaning, contributions to the community, and commitment to helping customers look their best. For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community service, or its green environmental practices and awards, visit their website, or like them on Facebook and Instagram @FlairCleaners.

