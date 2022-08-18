Thursday COVID Roundup: 65 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional local deaths and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 16 new deaths and 3,379 new cases countywide.
Currently, 996 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
More than 12,417,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,991 deaths, county case totals to 3,371,673 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,459 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 493.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, leaving the total number in the SCV at 493.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 403
Castaic: 31
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 2
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 88,459 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 65,302
Castaic: 8,902
Stevenson Ranch: 5,229
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,212
Acton: 1,773
Val Verde: 976
Agua Dulce: 899
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 846
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 392
Elizabeth Lake: 242
Lake Hughes: 181
Bouquet Canyon: 186
Saugus/Canyon Country: 105
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 98
Sand Canyon: 57
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 41
Placerita Canyon: 18
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Vaccinations
– 79,191,867 total vaccines administered.
– 79.9% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 28,723 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,146,137 confirmed cases to date.
– Tuesday’s average case count is 11,289 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 11.4% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 4,228 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 448 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 93,517 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 36 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 11.2 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of Aug. 11, local health departments have reported 176,355 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 588 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of July 31 to Aug. 6, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 88% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Aug. 15, there have been 1011 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
