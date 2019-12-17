TMU Hoops: Younger Players Shine in Win Over San Diego Christian

After The Master’s University’s defense smothered San Diego Christian in Saturday’s first half, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs enjoyed an extended look at their younger players in what became an 86-42 win, the team’s 16th straight home victory and 16th consecutive over the Hawks.

Caitlin Monten spun into the lane for a bucket from point-blank range.

Katelyn Saulog spotted up for a corner three that splashed through the net.

Kelsey Zelenski collected her own rebound and barreled to the basket for two.

There was a lot to like about the younger players.

Monten, a 6-foot freshman, scored a career-high nine points and pulled down nine rebounds in 13 minutes. Saulog, a sophomore, made both of her three-point attempts on the way to a career-best eight points. Freshman Olivia Prettyman scored nine points, also knocking down a pair of threes.

“We wanted to show what we’ve got,” Saulog said. “We always say, since we practice against the starters, we know we can take on any other opponents.”

One of those starters Saturday was 6-foot-6 center Stephanie Soares, who scored a game-high 17 points with six rebounds and four blocks, helping the Mustangs (12-0, 3-0 Golden State Athletic Conference) build a 40-10 lead at halftime.

The Hawks (4-4, 0-3) made only one field goal in the first quarter and two in the second. And Master’s held its guest to 25% shooting for the night, achieving one of the goals head coach Dan Waldeck laid out before the game: a strong defensive performance.

Waldeck also hoped to see the Mustangs continue to share the ball at an elite level. Master’s entered the night at 10th in NAIA Division 1 in assists per game (18.0). They added 18 more on Saturday, with Brooke Bailey leading the way with five and Madi Hull adding four.

Tristen Coltom finished with 10 points for Master’s, and Sabrina Thompson added eight points before the team’s regulars gave way to a promising young group of underclassmen in the third quarter.

“They were really focused mentally,” Soares, who made 8-of-9 shots in 21 minutes, said of the group of younger players, which also included freshman Kaleigh Moss. “I think they did a great job of playing up to everyone’s expectations.”

Already this year, Monten had shown a motor and athleticism that figure to make her a valuable part of TMU’s plans in the post over the coming years. She pulled down 12 rebounds on Nov. 19 against La Sierra University. Saturday, she played with a physicality that belied her experience.

“We know she’s a beast when she goes to the post,” Soares said of Monten.

Here’s the box score.

— Game Recap by Mason Nesbitt, TMU Sports Information Director