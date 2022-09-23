header image

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Earn First GSAC Win
| Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Lady Mustangs Volleyball

Master’s (5-4 overall, 1-2 GSAC) won the first two sets 25-23, 25-23, dropped the third 19-25, and then came back to claim the win with a 25-18 fourth-set victory.

“The girls gave a praise-worthy performance,” said head coach Annett Davis. “Giving thanks to God for the talents they were blessed with. They played as a cohesive unit with the Lord and not for themselves.”

Faith Tarver and Ruby Duncan were nothing short of spectacular, leading the Lady Mustangs with 15 kills each. Tarver took her excellent play to another level, hitting .400 for the match and adding six blocks. Breanna Brooks continued her stellar play at the net with 14 kills and tying Tarver with a team-high six blocks. Natalie Collins had her best game of the season setting with 54 assists.

Faith Tarver had some high-flying, electrifying kills,” Davis said. “Her energy was literally through the roof. She displayed lots of power on every swing and smart defensive skills on both her blocks and digs.”

After nine straight matches on the road to open the season, the Lady Mustangs will finally get to play a home match when they host the Menlo Oaks in a GSAC contest on Friday. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Join in expressing your gratitude for our veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines and Corpsmen Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Oct. 1: Free Home Buyers Seminar at Canyon Country Community Center
Join realtor Tiffany Shields for her free home buyers seminar which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Oct. 1: Free Home Buyers Seminar at Canyon Country Community Center
Oct. 23: Newhall Community Center Hosting Marketplace
The Newhall Community Center will host a Marketplace Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at 22421 Market Street in Newhall.
Oct. 23: Newhall Community Center Hosting Marketplace
Oct. 15: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication in Old Town Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.
Oct. 15: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication in Old Town Newhall
Thursday COVID Roundup: 41 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no new deaths and 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 12 deaths and 1,666 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 41 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Sept. 23: Canyon Theatre Guild Opens ‘Southern Fried Funeral’
The family comedy "Southern Fried Funeral" is opening this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild.
Sept. 23: Canyon Theatre Guild Opens ‘Southern Fried Funeral’
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Updates Masking Guidelines to Align with State
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,451 new cases countywide and 33 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Updates Masking Guidelines to Align with State
SCVEDC Releases In-depth Data With 2022 Economic Outlook Conference
Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.
SCVEDC Releases In-depth Data With 2022 Economic Outlook Conference
California Weekly Monkeypox Update For Sept 21
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
California Weekly Monkeypox Update For Sept 21
WalletHub: California Ranks 7th Happiest State
With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
WalletHub: California Ranks 7th Happiest State
Nov 4: “LOCALS ONLY!” To Feature An Evening With Sara Niemietz
Enjoy an intimate evening of live music with one of the nation’s brightest up-and-comers at the next “LOCALS ONLY!” show.
Nov 4: “LOCALS ONLY!” To Feature An Evening With Sara Niemietz
L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs Elevates Community Education Campaign to Address New ‘Public Charge’ Rule Change
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs Elevates Community Education Campaign to Address New ‘Public Charge’ Rule Change
State Public Health Leaders Update COVID-19 Guidance for Use of Face Masks
The California Department of Public Health today released updated guidance for the use of face masks, using the federal community COVID-19 levels to inform statewide masking recommendations.
State Public Health Leaders Update COVID-19 Guidance for Use of Face Masks
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Deaths, 1,520 New Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,520 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Deaths, 1,520 New Cases in L.A. County
Sept. 28: Inaugural Meeting of Black Business Council
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural meeting of the Black Business Council on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Inaugural Meeting of Black Business Council
Sept. 21: Community Services and Arts Grants Program Info Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Community Services and Arts Grants Program Info Meeting
Sept. 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Hart School Board Candidate Forum
JCI Santa Clarita will host a "Meet the Candidates" forum featuring candidates running for trustee positions on the William S. Hart Union School District Board.
Sept. 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Hart School Board Candidate Forum
Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV
Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a guided hike to watch the sunset over the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV
ARTree Non-profit Community Arts Center Seeks Volunteers, Teachers
ARTree, a non-profit community arts center, is seeking volunteers and teachers.
ARTree Non-profit Community Arts Center Seeks Volunteers, Teachers
