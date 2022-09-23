Lady Mustangs Volleyball Earn First GSAC Win

Master’s (5-4 overall, 1-2 GSAC) won the first two sets 25-23, 25-23, dropped the third 19-25, and then came back to claim the win with a 25-18 fourth-set victory.

“The girls gave a praise-worthy performance,” said head coach Annett Davis . “Giving thanks to God for the talents they were blessed with. They played as a cohesive unit with the Lord and not for themselves.”

Faith Tarver and Ruby Duncan were nothing short of spectacular, leading the Lady Mustangs with 15 kills each. Tarver took her excellent play to another level, hitting .400 for the match and adding six blocks. Breanna Brooks continued her stellar play at the net with 14 kills and tying Tarver with a team-high six blocks. Natalie Collins had her best game of the season setting with 54 assists.

“ Faith Tarver had some high-flying, electrifying kills,” Davis said. “Her energy was literally through the roof. She displayed lots of power on every swing and smart defensive skills on both her blocks and digs.”

After nine straight matches on the road to open the season, the Lady Mustangs will finally get to play a home match when they host the Menlo Oaks in a GSAC contest on Friday. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...