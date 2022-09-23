Lady Mustangs Volleyball Earn First GSAC Win

Master’s (5-4 overall, 1-2 GSAC) won the first two sets 25-23, 25-23, dropped the third 19-25, and then came back to claim the win with a 25-18 fourth-set victory.
“The girls gave a praise-worthy performance,” said head coach Annett Davis. “Giving thanks to God for the talents they were blessed with. They played as a cohesive unit with the Lord and not for themselves.”
Faith Tarver and Ruby Duncanwere nothing short of spectacular, leading the Lady Mustangs with 15 kills each. Tarver took her excellent play to another level, hitting .400 for the match and adding six blocks. Breanna Brooks continued her stellar play at the net with 14 kills and tying Tarver with a team-high six blocks. Natalie Collinshad her best game of the season setting with 54 assists.
“Faith Tarver had some high-flying, electrifying kills,” Davis said. “Her energy was literally through the roof. She displayed lots of power on every swing and smart defensive skills on both her blocks and digs.”
After nine straight matches on the road to open the season, the Lady Mustangs will finally get to play a home match when they host the Menlo Oaks in a GSAC contest on Friday. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a fast start winning the first two sets before taking care of the Arizona Christian Firestorm 3-1 on the road in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday to get their first conference win of the season.
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
Join in expressing your gratitude for our veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines and Corpsmen Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.
With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
