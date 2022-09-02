TMU Mustangs Men’s Soccer Late Surge Ties Whittier

Prince Chingancheke scored his first goal of the season in the 83rd minute, but it was only enough to bring The Master’s University men’s soccer team to a 1-1 draw with the visiting Whittier Poets on a sweltering day in Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Master’s (0-2-2) out shot the Poets 12-5, with nine of those shots coming in a spirited second half. Aidan Rohde and Giorgio Martino each had three shots, with Chingancheke and Theo Kudlo getting two shots each.

“I thought we moved the ball a lot better than we have been,” said Head Coach Jim Rickard. “I was looking for more connecting passes and offensive passes and we were doing that.”

The scoring began in the 21st minute when a free kick set piece by Whittier set up Nano Loschky who fired a shot to the left side of the net past a diving Connor Hill.

The game opened up with The Master’s putting more pressure on Whittier. For most of the first 20 minutes the game was being played in the Poets zone, which made the goal by Loschky frustrating for Rickard.

“If you’re not rewarded with goals when putting on pressure like that then it’s not unheard of in soccer to have one good run by them and that’s what happened,” Rickard said. “It’s disappointing but there was a lot of good things we can build on.”

The Mustangs will next host the Occidental Tigers on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is scheduled at 4 p.m.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

