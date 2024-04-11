Larson Lifts Mustangs to Victory at Spring Invitational

With a birdie on the final hole, Jonathan Larson won the The Master’s University Spring Invitational and lifted The Master’s men’s team to an 11-stroke victory at the Crystalaire Country Club in Llano, Calif. Tuesday.

Larson finished the 54-hole tournament with a 1-under 215 (69, 75, 71) on the par-72 course. His birdie on the par-5 18th broke a 3-way tie to give him the 1-stroke individual win.

As a team, the win avenges a loss to Menlo last fall at the TMU Dutch Classic and gives the squad momentum going into next week’s conference championships.

“We started off the season with one of our goals to win our home event,” said Craig DeSpain, TMU director of golf. “So for us to beat Menlo now after they beat us in the fall was really exciting.”

Menlo finished second with Arizona Christian placing third 12 strokes back.

But as the final round was wrapping up, an excitement built as news spread the final group was all tied with one hole to play.

“Buzz got to me that there was a 3-way tie going into the final hole, and so I was able to go out there and watch him come in,” DeSpain said. “He just blitzed a drive literally 100 yards past the other guys. It was exciting to see him in that moment when everything is on the line. We are 54 holes in, last hole, we’re tied, and to see him split the fairway with so much power was awesome.”

Larson smashed a 350-yard drive right down the middle on the 513-yard par 5, leaving him an opportunity to easily reach the green in two.

“I only had 165 in to the green, but it was going straight into the wind,” Larson said. “Luke (Brueckner, assistant men’s golf coach) was with me and we came up with a good number. I stroked it well and it put me in a good spot.”

Larson two-putted for the birdie and the win, prompting loud cheers from the crowd ringing the green.

Wes Opliger finished T4th with a 3-round total of 3-over 219. DonDon Bumacod finished eighth at 8-over, and Mitchell Briley finished T14 at +15.

The Master’s women’s team finished fifth out of the six teams, 27 strokes behind the University of Victoria (CAN), in their 36-hole tournament.

Hannah Ulibarri placed third at 15-over, three strokes off the lead. Nicole Southard finished eighth at 23-over, Bella Huff T17, Peyton Grider 25th, and Grace Aamot 30th.

The GSAC Championships get started on Monday, April 15 and will wrap up on Wednesday, April 17. The 54-hole tournament will be played at the Briarwood Country Club in Sun City, Ariz.

