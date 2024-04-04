Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds

The Master’s University beach volleyball team closed out the 2024 season with a win Thursday, defeating the No. 6 University of Saint Katherine Firebirds 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.

The Sandy Stangs (7-12, 5-5) won their final two matches of the season to go into the post-season with momentum.

“We are definitely peaking at the right time,” said TMU head coach Annett Davis. “We are putting together things we’ve been working on this season, defensively we are digging a ton of balls, and we are being more aggressive, which is something I’ve asked from our team and especially our bigger girls to do. And so I think that has been really evident.”

The No. 4 pair of Ashlyn Unruh and Violet Avila set the stage for the Mustangs, collecting a 21-15, 23-21 win to get things started. That was quickly followed by the No. 2 pair of Zoe Yates and Faith Wada winning a dramatic 21-17, 14-21, 15-12 match to put TMU up 2-0.

After the No. 5 pairs match went to USK to make it 2-1, The Master’s No. 3 pair of Breanna Brooks and Isabela Rodriguez grabbed a 21-12, 19-21, 15-8 win to seal the match for the Mustangs.

The No. 1 pair of Evi Yates and Annika Booker cruised home with a 21-13, 21-17 win in their match to give the Sandy Stangs the 4-1 victory.

The Master’s will now focus on preparing for the GSAC Championship Tournament April 12-13 at the Brookhurst Courts in Huntington Beach. TMU is the No. 3 seed in the double-elimination tournament, and will face No. 2-seed Arizona Christian at 10 a.m. The other two teams in the tournament are No. 1 OUAZ and No. 4 Vanguard.

