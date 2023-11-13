header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
| Monday, Nov 13, 2023
TMU Group
The guest judges and five finalists of The Master Interview are pictured here together at last week's event.


By Josephine Lee

This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.

The five students – Samuel Jean, Rachel Culver, Lillian Bleeker, Brandon True, and Cameron Jordan – participated in mock interviews before a live audience and a panel of judges. At the end of the night, the judges awarded Jean the grand prize, a $2,500 scholarship, with Culver placing second and receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

Jean, a kinesiology major, also earned the popular vote from the audience.

“The goal of the competition was to simulate an actual hiring process,” said Nate Dougherty, TMU’s associate director of corporate partnership. “Every single participant gets to experience what it’s like to apply for a job, get called in for an interview, and then actually do the interview.”

Samuel Jean

Competition winner Samuel Jean (left) being interviewed by Todd Sorrell.

Finalists were evaluated by a panel of professionals: Carly Brannon, founder of Carly Jean Los Angeles; Todd Sorrell, attorney at Lagerloff LLP; Scott Floyd, senior director of global benefits at Cisco Systems; Bobby Doyle, executive coach for Bobby Doyle LLC; and Stephanie Beals, lead organizational effectiveness consultant for Kaiser Permanente.

Though only five students reached the final stage, over 60 students participated in the first three phases of the competition, which involved sending in a job application, crafting an elevator pitch, and engaging in a mock interview for their chosen role.

Each participant was also paired with a mentor – a TMU staff member, graduate, or corporate partner who provided personal guidance throughout the process. According to Dougherty, mentorship not only helps students prepare for each phase, but also gives them opportunities to learn and ask questions of a professional in their chosen field.

Throughout the competition, participants gained invaluable insights about answering questions articulately and handling high-pressure situations with professionalism.

TMU Student Center

TMU’s Student Center was packed out for the competition’s final interview.

Culver shared one such insight she gained in the finale.

“I learned the importance of telling stories,” she said. “Of engaging your interviewer by telling stories that place them in your shoes and bring them into who you are. You can demonstrate that you have empathy, that you are someone who’s relatable and who makes mistakes, but also knows how to overcome.”

According to Dougherty, TMU students took full advantage of the opportunities presented to them in the second annual event.

“I was really encouraged to see students who took this not just as a chance to win the scholarship, but as a learning opportunity,” he said. “I think all of our finalists especially understood that. They were willing to go all in, make mistakes and learn, and ask questions. That’s what was cool, seeing the students who saw this as a way to experiment, to try things out before they go into the real world – which is exactly what we wanted.”

Learn more about how TMU’s Office of Career Services supports students and alumni [here].

Josephine Lee is a senior double-majoring in communication and interdisciplinary studies.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value

CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
FULL STORY...

Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys

Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
FULL STORY...

TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition

TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.
FULL STORY...

TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty

TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Dr. Stevan Pekovich’s doctrinal convictions and academic credentials made him a natural fit for the science faculty at The Master’s University, which he joined this fall.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program

COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
The Master's University men's soccer team gave up two second-half goals to come away on the short end of the 1-2 score against the Hope International Royals in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday played at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams were impressive Saturday at the Wyatt Balman Invitational hosted by Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
Who says you need to move to Napa to own a winery in California?!
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
Cougars Close Regular Season with 21-19 Win Over Ventura
No. 17 College of the Canyons knocked off No. 9 Ventura College 21-19 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, doing its best to try and spoil the Pirates' postseason plans by coming away with a satisfying victory against its conference rival in the regular season finale.
Cougars Close Regular Season with 21-19 Win Over Ventura
TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.
TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 19.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week
With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week
Nov. 18: Zonta LifeForward Workshop
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free, LifeForward Workshop highlighting childcare, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Valencia Methodist Church.
Nov. 18: Zonta LifeForward Workshop
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Nov. 14: City Council to Discuss The Rink, Bouquet Playground
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5:30 p.m. then in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: City Council to Discuss The Rink, Bouquet Playground
Nov. 15: Hart Board to Hold Info Session on Parential Notification Policies
The board agenda for the upcoming Regular Meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. includes an informational overview of "Parential Notification" policies in California schools.
Nov. 15: Hart Board to Hold Info Session on Parential Notification Policies
Nov. 14: SUSD Board Meets to Approve Closure of Saugus Elementary School
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: SUSD Board Meets to Approve Closure of Saugus Elementary School
Nov. 14: Fundraiser at Egg Plantation to Assist Hollywood Crews
LA Film Locations presents a fundraiser at Egg Plantation Restaurant in Newhall to benefit Hollywood crewmembers impacted by the WGA-SAG strikes that began in May.
Nov. 14: Fundraiser at Egg Plantation to Assist Hollywood Crews
Nov. 15: Final SCV Chamber Business Mixer of 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its final Business After Hours Mixer of it's centennial year on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at 360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
Nov. 15: Final SCV Chamber Business Mixer of 2023
Update on SCV Safe, Clean Water Program
In 2018, voters across Los Angeles County approved Measure W, which created the Safe, Clean Water Program to fund projects and programs dedicated to increasing local water supply and improving water quality through actions such as capturing and treating water runoff.
Update on SCV Safe, Clean Water Program
Weekly COVID Roundup: Winter Virus Season Approaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 85 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: Winter Virus Season Approaches
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: