TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
| Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Mustangs Golf Jack Dudeck

Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.

With the win, Dudeck becomes the first Mustang to win the GSAC individual title since Blake McPherson in 2016.

“I felt comfortable out here,” Dudeck said. “The course seemed to suit my game, so I just went out there and played how I know how to, sticking to the process.”

That process began a few months ago when things weren’t quite going his way on the course.

“This week all goes back to earlier this spring when he wasn’t performing and wasn’t in the lineup,” Master’s head coach Jacob Hicks said of Dudeck. “That really lit a fire under him. From a spiritual perspective, that was a trial that really pointed him to Jesus.

“For golfers, it’s an individual sport so it’s easy to base your self-worth and identity off your performance and score. I think the Lord gave him peace and that’s impacted his performance the rest of this spring.”

Hicks said Dudeck’s mentality set him apart over the last few days.

“When he came in as a freshman, he was nowhere near where he is now mentally,” Hicks said. “His attitude and outlook on the game has improved dramatically and I think that’s why he’s really starting to see some success.”

After consecutive one-under rounds of 70 to start the tournament, Dudeck entered Wednesday’s third and final round with a four-stroke lead over Mason Domecq from Ottawa University Arizona. That advantage quickly extended to five after Dudeck birdied the 10th hole to start his final round.

“It was huge, especially since I birdied that hole all three days,” Dudeck said. “I was right back on track and knew what I was doing, so it gave me an extra level of confidence.”

That advantage over Domecq then increased to six after Dudeck’s impressive up and down saved par on the par-three 11th. Bogeys on the par-three 14th and par-five 17th reduced Dudeck’s lead to five, as Dudeck finished the back-nine in one-over par.

Then on the front-nine, back-to-back birdies on the par-four second and par-three third put Dudeck under par for the round. Despite the consecutive birdies, his lead at the top was cut to three after 13 holes, when Domecq birdied holes one through four.

“I knew if I did what I know how to do, it was going to go my way,” Dudeck said of his mentality when his playing partner birdied four-straight holes. “Being four shots ahead going into the round, I knew I had a little bit of a cushion to work with.”

Dudeck was able to stave off Domecq over the final five holes with two birdies, ultimately winning by five strokes. The TMU junior came within 20 yards of driving the green on the final hole of the day, the 340-yard ninth, chipping on and then sinking a birdie putt.

Mustangs Golf

At two-under overall, Dudeck finished as the only player to shoot under par for the tournament.

“I was hitting it really well off the tee and putting it really well,” Dudeck said. “Out here, if you can do both of those, you’ll be in the right spot.”

That birdie putt created anticipation as to who would claim the team title, as No. 11 Ottawa held a narrow two-stroke lead with all players through 14 holes. However, OUAZ held off both Master’s and Arizona Christian to win the team title by a single stroke, with TMU and ACU both tied for second.

“It’s sad we came up one shot short, but this was God’s plan for us this week and we trust that,” Hicks said. “The guys left it all out there. We can be content with that, knowing we gave it our best effort.”

Josh Kehl saved his best round for last, shooting a one-over 72 to move him up to 18th overall for the tournament at 18-over. Karsten Briley shot a 74 to finish seventh overall at nine-over, while Luke Brueckner matched that third-round score to tie-for-10th. Tyler Smith’s final round of 76 resulted in a three-way tie, along with Brueckner, at 12-over.

“Our game plan was not to focus on the leaderboard but to work our process,” Hicks said. “I saw a lot of great stuff today. There was a lot of positive energy out of every guy.”

Dudeck led the tournament with 13 birdies, followed by Briley with 12. Dudeck tied for the best score of any player on par-fives at five-under and was the only player in the tournament to shoot under par on par-four holes, shooting one-under. Brueckner led all players with 37 pars, three more than any other player.

On Wednesday, the TMU Women moved up from sixth to fifth place as a team, shooting their best round of the tournament. Isabella Huff shot an 87 to place 13th, while Sierra Pilgrim finished one shot behind after her third-round 88. Faith Ellms recorded her best round by five strokes, as her 89 left her in 21st position.

Lady Mustangs Golf

Faith Ellms.

The Master’s Men, ranked 25th in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll, will now have to wait and see if they receive an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championships in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run on May 18-21.

“I’d say it’s really up in the air,” Hicks said of his team’s chances to receive an at-large berth. “It just depends on how the conference championships end up and what the raters think of us. It could go either way. What we do have going for us is that we’ve been inside the top-25 for the majority of the year, so that helps us.”

Regardless, Dudeck booked his ticket to the national tournament after winning the GSAC individual title.

“I’m just really happy to walk away with some trophy with Jack winning,” Hicks said.

Mustangs Golf
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home
Get ready to chow down on the best chili in town cooked up by your favorite local restaurant. Bridge to Home’s popular Cowboy Chili Cookout is back on the evening of Wednesday, May 12.
May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home
Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
The courtyard wall at the future Canyon Country Community Center has been chosen as a location for public artwork, and you can be part of the process!
Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega mine can proceed, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Seven electric circuits in Santa Clarita frequently impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, or PSPS, will be improved to reduce the number of power outages triggered by extreme weather events, according to Liz Seelman, a representative for Southern California Edison.
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, William S. Hart Union High School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
A fundraiser has been established to support the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was severely injured in a motorcycle-versus-big rig crash on Wednesday.
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
SCV Water has open a 30 day public comment period on their Urban Water Management Plan current draft, as part of their plan to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies.
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita will be hosting their 36th annual Women in Service Celebration, to honor 17 women serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
All six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District; Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch, have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
City Manager Ken Striplin reported Monday on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year, delivering his report to the Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee, which consists of Mayor Bill Miranda and Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Hart High School officials held an online forum Monday night, inviting members of the community to contribute their opinions on whether to change the Indian mascot. 
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Castaic Wednesday afternoon, but had to restrict their ground attack due to the fire’s proximity to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad training facility.
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
CIF Southern Section has updated its protocols as several local sports programs move into their playoff contests.
CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Sammy Clarita, Santa Clarita's official mascot, showed off a new look to promote the opening of three new city facilities and the debut of his third book.
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 341 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,688 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he solicited using an online teen chat room, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
