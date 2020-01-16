[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
January 16
| Thursday, Jan 16, 2020

1926 – Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Family Opts to Keep Laemmle Theaters Chain; Newhall Multiplex Due in Spring
Laemmle Theaters, the Los Angeles-based family-owned chain of arthouse theaters that was put up for sale in summer 2019, is no longer for sale, company President Greg Laemmle told SCVTV Wednesday.
City Council OK’s Temporary Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
New restaurant drive-thrus are temporarily banned in Santa Clarita unless applicants looking to build can demonstrate their projects would not result in an extensive queuing of vehicles, the City Council voted Tuesday.
Trump Administration Sued Over Oil & Gas Drilling Plan in California
A consortium of conservation groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday to try and stop it from opening a million acres of public lands in Central California for oil and gas drilling.
Suspect Arrested in Gorman for L.A. Assault Gets 2 Years in Prison
A man from Colorado arrested in Gorman by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies has been sentenced to two years in state prison for an assault on his girlfriend in Los Angeles.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at their next luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:45 a.m., as they discuss the Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace.
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
As of Friday, Jan. 10, paramedics identifying severe stroke symptoms in patients they are transporting in the northeastern San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley can now head straight to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
The L.A. Clippers earned a franchise-record five awards at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards, as recently announced by the NBA league office. T
Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High
Santa Clarita first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Tuesday after a child was struck near Sierra Vista Junior High School.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants.
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
With ongoing development comes increased traffic across Santa Clarita roads. The City Council will discuss Tuesday an investment of $130,000 toward the design of circulation improvements.
Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
There is something special about the atmosphere at high school sporting events.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
