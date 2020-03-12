[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (March 12)
March 12
| Thursday, Mar 12, 2020

1928 – St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea [stories & photos]
Today in SCV History (March 12)
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 death along with six more new cases on Wednesday.
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
There were no known cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Tuesday, but the community is encouraged to take preventative steps as residents continue their regular activities, according to health officials.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Valencia on Tuesday.
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Freelance journalists in California have lost job opportunities and seen their First Amendment rights violated under a new law meant to help freelancers in the tech and ride-hail industries, but state officials argue any setbacks reporters experience are not attacks on anyone’s speech.
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
There has been no Trinity boys basketball team like this one.
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that the theme park would be closed Tuesday, March 10, due to rain forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley.
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
The new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists.
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
Mark your calendars and start digging through your closet to find the perfect outfit to wear to SENSES, the monthly themed block party in Old Town Newhall.
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
The William S. Hart Union High School District has decided to restrict student travel for the next two weeks amidst concerns over the coronavirus.
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 9-15.
