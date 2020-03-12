Today in SCV History (March 12)

College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
There were no known cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Tuesday, but the community is encouraged to take preventative steps as residents continue their regular activities, according to health officials.
A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.
Freelance journalists in California have lost job opportunities and seen their First Amendment rights violated under a new law meant to help freelancers in the tech and ride-hail industries, but state officials argue any setbacks reporters experience are not attacks on anyone’s speech.
A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
