Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies

Trader Joe’s announced Friday the recall of two of its cookie products after discovering they could contain rocks. The full announcement below.
To Our Valued Customers:
We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:
– Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23
– Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23
All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.
If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, or send them an email.
While politicians and even some colleges ponder the value of a liberal arts-based education, Jeffery Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has no doubt that the lessons taught in those classes lay the foundation for society and provide graduates with the tools for success.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Want to get in on the frightening fun at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights? Stop by their job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fair will be hosted at the talent office at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:40 p.m.
The Alzheimer's Association presents Coffee and Conversations, an early-stage social engagement program, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This group meets virtually on Zoom and is for anyone living with any kind of early stage dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, senile dementia, Lewy Body, stroke, etc.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Solarverse Energy Solutions, 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.