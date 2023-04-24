Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Tri Source International held a grand unveiling of the company’s cutting-edge headquarters in Valencia on April 13 with a SCV Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony which showcased TSI’s unwavering commitment to local job creation, employee success and spirited community engagement.

TSI CEO Matt Reeser wielded the large ceremonial shears and cut the red ribbon with SCV Chamber members and others in attendance.

The opening of TSI’s 25,000-square-foot facility will create over 250 job opportunities in sales, data entry, appointment setting and customer service for residents of the greater Santa Clarita Valley. As a leader in sales, customer service and back-office support services, TSI’s presence in the SCV is a testament to the talent and resources available in the area.

Additionally, TSI’s continued dedication to social responsibility and philanthropy includes partnerships with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, The Children’s Hunger Fund and support for local events such as the Relay for Life in Santa Clarita Central Park on May 6 demonstrates the company’s commitment to the betterment of the SCV.

The TSI facility not only represents a significant investment in cutting-edge technology and security but also showcases the company’s focus on fostering a nurturing work environment. With unique amenities and a supportive atmosphere, TSI is setting a new standard for employee well-being in the outsourcing industry.

For more information visit Tri Source International.

