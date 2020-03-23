[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020
disaster declaration
California Governor Gavin Newsom signs an executive order in Sacramento.

 

Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

“Earlier today we requested a presidential Major Disaster Declaration and this afternoon we got it,” Newsom said in a statement Sunday. “The declaration will supplement our state’s comprehensive COVID-19 surge planning and make vital resources available. We appreciate the quick response and partnership from the White House.”

The Major Disaster Declaration makes federal funding available to state, tribal and local governments for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance and makes funding available for crisis counseling for impacted individuals.

The state of California and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to protect public health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, the Governor signed emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, issued a Stay at Home order, deployed the National Guard to help support food banks, and signed an executive order to prepare the health care system for a possible surge in cases.

Learn more about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 emergency response here.

* * * * *

Below is the text of the president’s Memorandum to the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security on the subject of providing federal support for governors’ use of the National Guard to respond to COVID-19:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. 5121-5207 (the “Stafford Act”), and section 502 of title 32, United States Code, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Policy. It is the policy of the United States to take measures to assist State Governors in their responses to all threats and hazards to the American people in their respective States. Considering the profound and unique public health risks posed by the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus), the need for close cooperation and mutual assistance between the Federal Government and the States is greater than at any time in recent history. In recognizing this serious public health risk, I noted that on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic. On March 13, 2020, I declared a national emergency recognizing the threat that SARS-CoV-2 poses to the Nation’s healthcare systems. I also determined that same day that the COVID-19 outbreak constituted an emergency, of nationwide scope, pursuant to section 501(b) of the Stafford Act (42 U.S.C. 5191(b)). To date, 50 States, the District of Columbia, 3 territories, 4 tribes, and 1 tribal nation have also declared emergencies as a result of the outbreak. All States have activated their Emergency Operations Centers and are working to fight the spread of the virus and attend to those who have symptoms or who are already infected with COVID-19. To provide maximum support to the Governors of the States of California, New York, and Washington as they make decisions about the responses required to address local conditions in each of their respective States and as they request Federal support under the Stafford Act, I am taking the actions set forth in sections 2 and 3 of this memorandum:

Sec. 2. One Hundred Percent Federal Cost Share. To maximize assistance to the Governors of the States of California, New York, and Washington to facilitate Federal support with respect to the use of National Guard units under State control, I am directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of the Department of Homeland Security to fund 100 percent of the emergency assistance activities associated with preventing, mitigating, and responding to the threat to public health and safety posed by the virus that these States undertake using their National Guard forces, as authorized by sections 403 (42 U.S.C. 5170b) and 503 (42 U.S.C. 5193) of the Stafford Act.

Sec. 3. Support of Operations or Missions to Prevent and Respond to the Spread of COVID-19. I am directing the Secretary of Defense, to the maximum extent feasible and consistent with mission requirements (including geographic proximity), to request pursuant to 32 U.S.C. 502(f) that the Governors of the States of California, New York, and Washington order National Guard forces to perform duty to fulfill mission assignments, on a fully reimbursable basis, that FEMA issues to the Department of Defense for the purpose of supporting their respective State and local emergency assistance efforts under the Stafford Act.

Sec. 4. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(d) The Secretary of Defense is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

DONALD J. TRUMP
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
FULL STORY...
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
FULL STORY...
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses. Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
L.A. County Public Health has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. The total number of cases in the SCV stands at 6: four in the city and one each in Castaic and Stevcenson Ranch.
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
California now has 1,468 confirmed cases, up 20% from Saturday's reported 1,224; and a total of 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31.
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station seek the public's help in locating an attempted murder suspect who fled the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional COVID-19 case in the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday morning.
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
%d bloggers like this: