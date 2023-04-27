header image

UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
| Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
Water drop


UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.

Alyssa Garcia reached on a CSUN error to open the UCLA second. Then, Kennedy Powell singled to right center as Garcia came home. The Matadors tried to catch Powell advancing to second, but the Matadors committed their second error of the inning, allowing Powell to score for a 2-0 lead.

Kylie Galindo led off the Matadors’ second with an opposite-field double to left. One out later, Alexa Landeros‘ single to right center advanced Galindo to third. UCLA starter Taylor Tinsley struck out Mia Stankiewicz before Landeros was thrown out at second on the back half of a CSUN double steal attempt to end the inning.

Kaylee Escutia began the bottom of the fourth with a single that bounced over Rachel Cid at third base. Galindo followed by reaching on a single that went off Tinsley’s glove in the circle. Gizella Vargas Sandoval‘s sacrifice bunt pushed both runners up a base. Landeros singled up the middle to score Escuita. Pinch-runner Bella Mejia attempted to score from second but was thrown out at home by centerfielder Janelle Meono. Brooke Yanez entered in relief of Tinsley and got pinch-hitter Macy Mohrlock to ground out to short for the third out.

Isabella Alonso, the third CSUN pitcher of the day for the Matadors, issued a one-out walk to Megan Grant in the top of the fifth. With two outs, pinch-runner Lauren Hatch stole second and came around to score on a Jordan Woolery single. Rachel Cid singled down the right field line, allowing Wollery to reach third. Alyssa Garcia doubled to center to drive in two runs. Powell singled through the right side to plate pinch-runner Rylee Pinedo to make it 6-1.

Yanez walked Sydney Freijanes and Vinessa Nunez to get the bottom of the fifth underway. Shaylan Whatman was hit by a pitch for a team-leading 14th time to load the bases. Mikayla Carman grounded into a 6-4 fielder’s choice, allowing Freijanes to come home. Yanez struck out Escutia and Galindo to quiet the CSUN threat.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, pinch-hitter Ramsey Suarez hit a solo home run.

Powell led the Bruins (44-4) as she went 3-for-3. Woolery was 2-for-3. Yanez, who began her career at UC Davis and was the Big West Pitcher of the Year in 2019, improved to 13-1 as she struck out five in 3.2 innings. Galindo and Landeros both posted two hits to lead the Matadors.

UP NEXT
CSUN (19-22, 10-8 Big West) hosts CSU Bakersfield (7-34, 2-16 Big West) this weekend. The series begins on Friday at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader.
