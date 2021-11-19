header image

1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
Val Verde Bringing Holiday Cheer with Parks After Dark
| Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Parks After Dark

It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.

Prepare for a frosty good time, complete with sled rides, entertainment and free activities for the entire family! Plan to arrive early to take part in a toy giveaway for ages 0-17, while supplies last.

Parks After Dark, an award-winning program designed to bring communities together by filling park spaces with family centered activities, will transform local parks into wintry paradises, complete with sled hills, snow play areas, holiday crafts, filled stockings for every child (while supplies last), hot cocoa stations, food giveaways and, most importantly, a visit from Santa Claus! All for free!

The L.A. County Parks Winter Wonderland is possible thanks to the generosity of the L.A:

County Board of Supervisors – Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, First District Supervisor and Board Chair Hilda L. Solis, Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Third District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and, L.A. County Parks and Recreation Executive Board, Los Angeles Department of Social Services, L.A. County Probation Department, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Banks. L.A. County Parks would also like to thank Mattel, Inc. for its generous contribution of over 10,000 toys and games, ensuring a most festive Winter Wonderland holiday stocking giveaway.

“Now more than ever, L.A. County families need park spaces to heal from the trauma brought on by COVID-19,” said Norma Edith García-González, L.A. County Parks executive director . “This free event eliminates barriers to recreational opportunities and introduces families to enriching experiences that promote mental and physical health through fun and games.”

Parks After Dark, launched in 2010, has proven to be a successful prevention and intervention program that provides multiple benefits to vulnerable communities, decreasing violence and crime, and increasing social cohesion and community well-being. In 2018, Parks After Dark was recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association, which presented L.A. County Parks and Recreation with is Best in Innovation award.

Val Verde Park is located at 30300 Arlington Street, Castaic, 91384.

For more information on Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland, visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/PAD.
