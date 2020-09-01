Valencia Acura Earns Nationwide Distinction

Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.

Valencia Acura was one of only 85 Acura dealerships nationwide to earn this exclusive honor for 2019.

Executives from Acura’s corporate office traveled to Santa Clarita to attend a celebration luncheon at the dealership on Aug. 26.

Acura dealerships recognized for the Acura Precision Team honor deliver exceptional results across their business operations as measured against performance criteria in the areas of client treatment, sales performance, service performance, facility and finance.

“I’m extremely proud to honor Valencia Acura as an exclusive member of our Acura Precision Team for consistently exceeding expectations and creating trusted relationships with our Acura clients,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura Brand Officer. “Acura dealers play a critical role in advancing the brand, and this award recognizes the Valencia Acura team for embodying our Precision Crafted Performance DNA every day.”

In recognition of this achievement, each Precision Team dealership receives an exquisite custom-designed trophy along with recognition materials. Valencia Acura is located at 23955 Creekside Road in Valencia, CA and carries the full line of Acura vehicles.

“For 23 years, Don and I have worked to create a car buying experience based on treating customers the way we ourselves want to be treated,” said Cheri Fleming, dealer/principal, Valencia Acura. “Infusing a culture of friendship, we have received the support of many new and loyal customers, some who have purchased 10 or more vehicles from our showroom floor. The truth is that we have an amazing team at Valencia Acura who embrace both our customer service vision and the Acura brand. It’s an affordable luxury brand best defined by its precision crafted performance.”

About Acura

Acura delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of exceptional quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

About Valencia Acura

Since 1997, Valencia Acura is a local, independent, family-owned and operated Acura car dealership. Under the leadership of owners Don and Cheri Fleming, the dealership has earned Acura’s Precision Team Award for 14 years, Acura’s Council of Excellence Award from Acura Financial Services for 15 years, and named “Best New Car Dealership” in the Santa Clarita Valley by readers of The Signal newspaper for 15 years. The dealership earned the J.D. Power 2019 Dealer of Excellence recognition and was recognized by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce as “Medium Business of the Year” in 2001 and as “Large Business of the Year” in 2016. As dealer/principal, Cheri Fleming was awarded “Dealer of the Year” by Newsweek Magazine and the American International Automobile Dealer Association in 2006 based on Valencia Acura’s business practices and community involvement. Located at 23955 Creekside Road in Valencia, California. For more information, call (661) 255-3000 or visit www.ValenciaAcura.com.