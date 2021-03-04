Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District

Valencia-based Lundgren Management was honored to be selected by the El Camino Community College District as one of three firms providing on-going construction management services for the next five years.
Shortly after, they were selected for the first two project task orders at the college where they will serve as the CM for the new Arts Complex and the new Behavioral and Social Sciences Building.
Construction is now underway for the new Arts Complex and the Behavioral & Social Sciences Building, which share the space previously occupied by El Camino College’s recently demolished Student Services Building. The building sites are separated by a pathway. Both new buildings will be constructed simultaneously with two project managers overseeing one general contractor, ACC Contractors, Inc., for the combined bid. There are also two separate architects for the project, Anderson Brule Architects and LPA Design Studios, respectively.
The new 53,000 SF, two-story Behavioral and Social Sciences Building will be constructed using steel frame construction with a multi-level roofing system. The building will include two elevators, state-of-the-art classrooms connected via shaded walkways, large study-collaboration spaces, teachers’ offices, conference rooms, and a staff lounge.
The Arts Complex building is a new two-story, 71,795 sq. ft., concrete structure with welcoming architecture, lighting, and modern-day automation technologies. The building will be home to an Anthropology museum, art gallery, sculpture studio, film and video editing lab, ceramics studio, jewelry studio, 3D arts workshop, photography digital lab, and lighting studio on the first floor. The second floor will house a graphic design studio, print making studio, drawing studio, digital print lab, and several offices. The elaborate site and landscaping design will blend in with the existing El Camino college campus plan.
“We are excited to work with this District in further improving their wonderful campus through their Measure E funded projects, and we look forward to presenting the El Camino Community College District with state-of-the-art buildings that will not only meet the needs of the District, the student body, and the community, but will exceed their expectations” shared Lundgren Management President, Margaret Lundgren.
About Lundgren Management
Founded in 1987, Lundgren Management is a full-service construction management and consulting firm based in Valencia, with additional offices in the Central Valley area. Lundgren provides construction, program, and project management services. For more information, visit www.lundgren.net or call (661) 257-1805.
