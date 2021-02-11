Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios

Valencia-based LYFE Networks, Southern California’s most trusted IT support partner, has signed an agreement with CBS Television Studios to provide support and help manage the media giant’s IT infrastructure.

CBS Television Studios will outsource IT support to LYFE Networks, taking advantage of their vast array of services including: business computer support and setup, business technology security, data recovery, data cabling, remote helpdesk support, computer network design and hardware/software purchase and support. LYFE will be working closely with the network’s producers and studio heads to make their workflows more efficient, reduce downtime and enable secure telework for employees.

A Project Manager for CBS Television Studios stated: “LYFE Network’s instant attentiveness to offer lightning fast solutions to our system’s problems is unbeatable. They jumped in head on and did a lot of the initial leg work to get our systems to a place where our teams could work, both remotely and on-site, without interruption. LYFE Network’s CEO personally answered every email, call and request, no matter when it came up – I have never been so impressed with a company prior to this.”

Founded in 2004 by Adam Ashby, LYFE Networks mission is to build people’s confidence in their computers and networks so they can be more productive and efficient. While they support an array of different industries, they specialize in IT support for small businesses as well as the medical, legal, and manufacturing industries.

“As an entrepreneur whose business comes mostly through word of mouth, we are incredibly grateful and honored to be working with an enterprise like CBS Television Studios,” said Adam Ashby, CEO and Founder of LYFE Networks. “In fact, during these hard times, we’ve seen more big companies looking to expand their IT security teams, as the new work-from-home environment can open up previously unforeseen vulnerabilities. We have seen a drastic increase in demand for our services and have helped many of our clients ensure that their systems are sound and protected.”

About LYFE Networks

Located in Valencia, California, LYFE Networks was founded in 2004, and is the trusted IT support partner for businesses in Santa Clarita, Lancaster, Palmdale, and throughout North Los Angeles County.

