July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Valencia-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes on Discovery Gateway Office/Flex Condo
| Thursday, Jul 29, 2021
Constellation

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Andrew Ghassemi of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, are pleased to have represented the seller in the recent sale of this ±4,828-square-foot office/flex condo in a prime Valencia location.

The sale was an all-cash, quick-close owner-user deal.

The asset is an office/flex condominium situated within the prestigious Discovery Gateway Spectrum I.
The building is located at 28318 Constellation Road. The property is a high-image, state-of-the-art facility, and it features a well-designed office layout with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The property is located near the corner of Constellation Road and Alta Vista Avenue. It is within minutes from Valencia Town Center amenities, restaurants, fitness centers, daycare centers, golf courses, the Hyatt Hotel and Conference Center, and the new Newhall Ranch Development (20,000 +/- residential units). Also, it provides easy access to Interstate 5, State Route 14, and State Route 126.

The property sold for $1,395,292.

Call broker for more information at (818) 452-2020.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., founded in 2018 and headquartered in Valencia and Woodland Hills, California, is a full service commercial real estate firm that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge and a pioneering approach to brokerage services. The firm’s full spectrum of services includes tenant and landlord rep, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, and providing clients with exceptional brokerage services. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.
07-28-2021 SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
07-27-2021 SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
07-23-2021 Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
07-15-2021 Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Leticia Buckley Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture (Arts and Culture) has announced Leticia Rhi Buckley has joined its Arts Commission, L.A. County’s longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Leticia Buckley Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
Equipment Failure Cause of Saugus Power Outage
More than 2,400 Saugus homes were impacted by a power outage that began shortly after midnight Thursday morning.
Equipment Failure Cause of Saugus Power Outage
Santa Clarita Public Library Gearing Up for Fall Programming
As the Santa Clarita Public Library takes a programming break to prepare for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of services and online resources available.
Santa Clarita Public Library Gearing Up for Fall Programming
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adding Another Norkus to Roster
Trent Norkus is excited to join TMU Men's Volleyball and play alongside his older brother Brett, a starting middle blocker for the Mustangs.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adding Another Norkus to Roster
L.A. County Development Authority’s New Website Goes Live
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) is proud to announce the launch of its new website.
L.A. County Development Authority’s New Website Goes Live
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Sunday, Aug. 1.
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall
Following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita’s wildly popular SENSES block parties will make their triumphant return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall
Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches near Dockweiler and El Segundo to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Local business leaders are gathering to celebrate Santa Clarita Valley Day Aug. 14 with an inaugural job fair and boutique expo.
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,668 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for public feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
The California Department of Public Health has updated their guidance for face coverings statewide, aligning it with the mandates that L.A. County and the CDC calling for the public to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. 
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a substitute motion authored by Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis, in response to the proposed motion by Holly Mitchell and Shelia Kuehl that would move forward with the placement of youth realigned from the Department of Juvenile Justice and the L.A. County Probation system, specifically at Camps Scott and Scudder in Santa Clarita. 
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness to assess existing structures and systems and provide recommendations on reforms that will help Los Angeles County and its 88 cities solve homelessness.
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
The inaugural Cars Under the Stars car show brought together families and car enthusiasts Saturday night to raise funds for the WiSH Education Foundation.
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
A hearing for Senate Bill 520, authored by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was cancelled by Wilk last month. 
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021
The California State University announced Tuesday that it will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing campus facilities at any university location to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 2,067 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,581 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups
Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU
Lauren Park's work ethic in midfield will seamlessly fit in with the Mustangs' style of play.
Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU
City Seeking Community Input for New SCV Sheriff’s Station Art Piece
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking public feedback on a new, permanent public art piece which will be displayed at the nearly-completed Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
City Seeking Community Input for New SCV Sheriff’s Station Art Piece
LASD Employee Reportedly Involved in Shooting that Sent One to Hospital
First responders were called to a report of a shooting involving an employee of the L.A. County Sheriff‘s Department in Valencia on Tuesday morning, sending at least one person to the hospital.
LASD Employee Reportedly Involved in Shooting that Sent One to Hospital
