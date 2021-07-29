Valencia-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes on Discovery Gateway Office/Flex Condo

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Andrew Ghassemi of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, are pleased to have represented the seller in the recent sale of this ±4,828-square-foot office/flex condo in a prime Valencia location.

The sale was an all-cash, quick-close owner-user deal.

The asset is an office/flex condominium situated within the prestigious Discovery Gateway Spectrum I.

The building is located at 28318 Constellation Road. The property is a high-image, state-of-the-art facility, and it features a well-designed office layout with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The property is located near the corner of Constellation Road and Alta Vista Avenue. It is within minutes from Valencia Town Center amenities, restaurants, fitness centers, daycare centers, golf courses, the Hyatt Hotel and Conference Center, and the new Newhall Ranch Development (20,000 +/- residential units). Also, it provides easy access to Interstate 5, State Route 14, and State Route 126.

The property sold for $1,395,292.

Call broker for more information at (818) 452-2020.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., founded in 2018 and headquartered in Valencia and Woodland Hills, California, is a full service commercial real estate firm that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge and a pioneering approach to brokerage services. The firm’s full spectrum of services includes tenant and landlord rep, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, and providing clients with exceptional brokerage services. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.

