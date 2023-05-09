Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year

The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School English teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact on the lives of their students and the community.
In a statement released by the Hart District Cuny is described as “an exceptional educator who has demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering a positive learning environment for his students. He is known for his innovative teaching methods, dedication to professional development and passion for helping students achieve their full potential. Cuny serves as the English Department chairperson as well as the school’s instructional coach.”
Superintendent Mike Kuhlman expressed his admiration for Cuny and his contributions to the district.
“We are thrilled to recognize Casey Cuny as our District Teacher of the Year,” said Kuhlman. “His dedication to his students and his innovative teaching methods are an inspiration to us all. Mr. Cuny is a true leader in our district and an outstanding example of the kind of educator we strive to be.”
Cuny will be honored at the Annual Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year Awards banquet in the fall and will represent the district at the county-level Teacher of the Year competition.
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
SAN DIEGO - College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
