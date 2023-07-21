header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators
| Friday, Jul 21, 2023
connecting to success

Be a part of the solution and join the Valley Industry Association and VIA Education Foundation in mentoring today’s high school students to prepare them for their future. VIA is in need of 75 to 100 business leaders to act as facilitators for its Connecting to Success conferences.

Conferences will be held Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons. The conferences will include students from all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Conferences run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilitator classes will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

VIA also needs businesses willing to offer job shadow opportunities, internships and to provide Industry Expert speakers for the program.

In addition donations also gratefully accepted.

Facilitators are needed to share important life and interpersonal skills with high school students in preparation for entry into the workforce and success in life.

Facilitators are needed to host a breakout session at Connecting to Success conferences.

Facilitators can choose one or more dates at which to present and may choose the topic you wish to present.

You will be partnered with another facilitator to present the training at your session. You can register with a partner or have VIA select a partner for you.

Program training and curriculum is provided by VIA.

Facilitators must attend a two-hour training session prior to participating in the program.

Topics include:

Money Smarts

Building Your Image

Navigating Communication and Decision-making Skills

“Connecting to Success” is a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format. VIA has been serving business and industry since 1981, and for the last two decades has worked to provide high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley an ability to think about their future and connect to potential careers. More than 35,000 students have participated in the program, which has helped steer them on a pathway to success.

VIA also offers other ways to help students with their entry into the workforce. Every career journey is different, but they all begin the same way: with the first step. Internships, mentorships and job shadowing opportunities help students take their first leap beyond the classroom. Whether you can take part as an internship, job shadow program or be a mentor, know that your action creates lasting possibilities.

To become a facilitator or offer job shadow or internships register here.

For more information on the VIA Connecting with Success program visit www.via.org/connecting-to-success.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-21-2023 VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators
07-20-2023 S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
07-20-2023 Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
07-20-2023 Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
07-20-2023 State Supreme Court Sides with Doctors Suing Aetna for Unfair Competition
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 29: Volunteers Sought for Summer Reading Finale
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 29: Volunteers Sought for Summer Reading Finale
Sept 16: 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up, Environmental Expo
The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Sept 16: 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up, Environmental Expo
SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended, Protect Pets, People
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.
SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended, Protect Pets, People
Local Production of ‘Fidder on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
"Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
Local Production of ‘Fidder on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators
Be a part of the solution and join the Valley Industry Association and VIA Education Foundation in mentoring today's high school students to prepare them for their future. VIA is in need of 75 to 100 business leaders to act as facilitators for its Connection to Success conferences.
VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, Lauren Nicole Roberts.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
The dream of playing professional baseball was realized for three members of the California State University Baseball team.
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Celaya as the newest assistant principal at Canyon High School.
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Aug. 11: Welcome Day for Students, Families at COC
To better assist its incoming class of freshman students and their families, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 11: Welcome Day for Students, Families at COC
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday through Saturday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 89 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Sept. 9: Friendly Valley Arts & Crafts Show
The Friendly Valley Community is inviting visitors to its Arts and Crafts Show Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sept. 9: Friendly Valley Arts & Crafts Show
State Supreme Court Sides with Doctors Suing Aetna for Unfair Competition
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The California Supreme Court breathed new life Monday into a lawsuit that accuses Aetna of having fired or threatened to fire physicians who referred patients to out-of-network providers.
State Supreme Court Sides with Doctors Suing Aetna for Unfair Competition
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the I-5.
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: