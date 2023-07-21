VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators

Be a part of the solution and join the Valley Industry Association and VIA Education Foundation in mentoring today’s high school students to prepare them for their future. VIA is in need of 75 to 100 business leaders to act as facilitators for its Connecting to Success conferences.

Conferences will be held Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons. The conferences will include students from all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Conferences run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilitator classes will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

VIA also needs businesses willing to offer job shadow opportunities, internships and to provide Industry Expert speakers for the program.

In addition donations also gratefully accepted.

Facilitators are needed to share important life and interpersonal skills with high school students in preparation for entry into the workforce and success in life.

Facilitators are needed to host a breakout session at Connecting to Success conferences.

Facilitators can choose one or more dates at which to present and may choose the topic you wish to present.

You will be partnered with another facilitator to present the training at your session. You can register with a partner or have VIA select a partner for you.

Program training and curriculum is provided by VIA.

Facilitators must attend a two-hour training session prior to participating in the program.

Topics include:

Money Smarts

Building Your Image

Navigating Communication and Decision-making Skills

“Connecting to Success” is a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format. VIA has been serving business and industry since 1981, and for the last two decades has worked to provide high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley an ability to think about their future and connect to potential careers. More than 35,000 students have participated in the program, which has helped steer them on a pathway to success.

VIA also offers other ways to help students with their entry into the workforce. Every career journey is different, but they all begin the same way: with the first step. Internships, mentorships and job shadowing opportunities help students take their first leap beyond the classroom. Whether you can take part as an internship, job shadow program or be a mentor, know that your action creates lasting possibilities.

To become a facilitator or offer job shadow or internships register here.

For more information on the VIA Connecting with Success program visit www.via.org/connecting-to-success.

