VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers

The Valley Industry Association is currently looking for enthusiastic hosts for upcoming After Five Networking Mixer events.

Hosting a networking mixer is an excellent chance to promote your products or services, connect with fellow members and increase your visibility within the Santa Clarita Valley.

VIA After Five is a popular event by members for members.

It is an ideal way to gain immediate high exposure for your business. VIA’s regular monthly mixers highlight businesses and encourage

networking among local decision makers.

Is your business ready to host a mixer?

— Pick a date for your event, third Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— Fill out the “Host an Event” application at VIA.org or email kathy@via.org.

— Read through suggestions for a successful event and get the word out. VIA will help, too.

Planning your mixer:

— Plan where you want to have your mixer. Inside or outside your business? Or do you need help with a location?

— Do you want to partner with another business? Share mixer costs, etc.

— What beverages or food do you want to provide (anticipate 50-75 attendees).

Suggestions for a succesful mixer:

— Consider a theme for your mixer.

— Make sure you have enough beverages and food

— Have your staff on hand to help and answer questions.

— Give tours of your business. It’s your time to shine.

— Provide materials about your business for attendees to take.

— Promote your mixer using VIA, social media and your client lists.

For more information about VIA visit VIA.org.

