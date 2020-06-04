[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Violating Curfew | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Thursday, Jun 4, 2020

 

Dr. Gene DorioWe were under curfew. No one was on the streets. The air was filled with smoke, and a looter was killed at the corner store. Darting between houses, we were careful not to be seen, nor arrested.

Being young teenagers during the 1965 Watts Riots, we wanted to listen to Dodger games together. We violated curfew to do it.

This past week, there was no smoke, and no Dodger games. But just to get in my three-mile jaunt, I violated curfew – again.

Now, I’m an old guy. Less threatening, and a lot slower. When I was out after curfew, I was not stopped.

I’d like to think I still have speed to dart along the streets and running paths, but I don’t fool myself. Even if law enforcement officers saw me, they probably would have pity, thinking I’m trying to dodge the coronavirus.

Times have changed for me, but not society. As a youngster, “I had a dream” we would all have the same opportunity and be treated equality. A lot of work is still needed to make this dream a reality.

Until then, I will try not to violate curfew.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
