Violating Curfew | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
After several hundred protesters gathered for what had been a peaceful afternoon demonstration Thursday, law enforcement officials cleared a corner at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in response to a report of a possible safety hazard.
|
As a youngster, “I had a dream” we would all have the same opportunity and be treated equality. A lot of work is still needed to make this dream a reality.
|
While the city of Santa Clarita has imposed a 6 p.m. curfew Thursday, Los Angeles County officials have announced there will be no countywide curfew.
|
As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.
|
The pursuit of a suspected reckless driver in Canyon Country stopped abruptly when the suspect slammed into another car, then fled the scene, leading deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14.
|
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
|
Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
|
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
|
The Hart High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday in two special ceremonies for Hart seniors: a drive-thru graduation in the morning and a follow-up virtual ceremony in the evening.
|
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
|
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
|
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
|
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
|
Due to extension of the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its cruise operations pause
|
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
|
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.
|
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
|
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host a virtual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 7, from 11:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., via Zoom.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Wednesday, June 03, at 8:00 a.m.
|
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
|
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
