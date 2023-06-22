header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 22
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
| Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
FYI Ally and his youth

FYI Ally and his youth.

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education – a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.

On July 11, a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI Ally entails. The training will take place in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 25816 North Tournament Road, in Valencia, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing encouragement and support as they transition into adulthood.

“Santa Claritans have the opportunity to make a real difference in these youth’s lives by becoming a volunteer Ally and encouraging their youth through the journey to obtaining a college degree or trade certificate, and providing the caring support the youth may not have had as they traveled through the foster system,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “And the more foster youth who discover FYI and what support we can offer them, the more Allies we need – both men and women.”

She added that FYI’s youth have achieved many of their goals because of the right support system and caring adult Allies, because these youth have never had the traditional support of parents or family in their lives.

The benefits of becoming an Ally are clear.

“Having personally experienced the foster care system in my youth and successfully navigating the transition to adulthood thanks to great foster parents, I had been searching for an opportunity to return the favor. said local resident Dan Young. “FYI is a great organization that promotes education, decision making and self-determination while utilizing available resources and a personal Ally for support.”

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.

“In the six years since FYI was started, we’ve served 147 local youth, and we will be welcoming nine new youth to our community over the next two weeks.” Olsen added. “We want to make sure we can provide each new youth with a caring volunteer Ally to provide the encouragement and moral support they need and deserve.

###

About Fostering Youth Independence (FYI)

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness, and incarceration. FYI offers local foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment, and become successful, independent adults. FYI currently serves 76 transition age (16-25 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 147 local youth since its inception in 2017. It assigns each youth a caring adult volunteer Ally and a coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health, and employment. It also provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans. FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining their drivers license, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a community of support, and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies and holiday gifts.

FYI social media accounts:

Website: www.fyifosteryouth.org

Instagram: @fyifosteryouth

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fyifosteryouth
For more information, contact Carolyn Olsen, co-founder and executive director, at colsen@fyifosteryouth.org or (661) 360-1500 ext. 700.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit

Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
FULL STORY...

July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community

July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023. 
FULL STORY...

July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships

Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships.
FULL STORY...

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book - Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor. 
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21. 
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22. 
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.  
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023. 
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
With summer days becoming warmer, and mosquitos more common, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises all residents to take precautions now to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 p.m. at Big Chicken, River Oaks Shopping Center, 24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.  
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
The city of Palmdale announced the construction of a new food assembly and distribution facility for the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to display the artwork of Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County youth up to the age of 18 at the Canyon Country Library.
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: