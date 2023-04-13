header image

1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
WalletHub: California Ranked 3rd Greenest State
| Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
Water drop


With Earth Day around the corner and the U.S. having experienced $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Greenest States, as well as expert commentary.

In order to showcase the states doing right by Mother Earth, WalletHub compared the 50 states in terms of 25 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and residents’ environmental-friendliness. The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.

Eco-friendliness and personal finance are related. Our environmental and financial needs are the same in many areas: providing ourselves with sustainable, clean drinking water and food, for example. We also spend money through our own consumption and taxes in support of environmental security.

Last year, the U.S. experienced 18 weather and climate disasters that did $1 billion or more in damage each, with the total damage from all events adding up to $165 billion. While some disasters are unavoidable, others are exacerbated by humans. For example, one big factor in the high amount of hurricanes in recent years has been unusually warm Atlantic waters. It’s possible that living more sustainably and using greener energy sources could prevent us from having quite as bad hurricane seasons in the future – and saving a lot of money in repairs as a result.

We should all try to do our part to save the world for future generations. In order to highlight the greenest states and call out those doing a poor job of caring for the environment, WalletHub compared each of the 50 states on 25 key metrics.

Greenness of California (1=Greenest, 25=Avg.):

-26th – Soil Quality

-1st – Water Quality

-8th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita

-17th – % of Renewable Energy Consumption

-4th – Energy Consumption per Capita

-6th – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

For the full report, please visit the website.
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12
Wilk’s “Saugus Strong Act” Clears First Committee
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety, passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s “Saugus Strong Act” Clears First Committee
County Launches Performing Arts Recovery Grant
As part of its ongoing relief and recovery initiatives, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture launches the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant this week, designed to support the region’s performing arts sector.
County Launches Performing Arts Recovery Grant
Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors
Eight CSUN student-athletes on the Matadors men's and women's basketball teams were placed on the 2023 Big West Academic All-Conference Team, the conference announced on Apr. 11.
Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors
CSUN Prof Studying End-of-Life Care in L.A.’s Underserved Communities
Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
CSUN Prof Studying End-of-Life Care in L.A.’s Underserved Communities
Barger Applauds County-Led Effort For Permanent Outdoor Dining
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger applauded a new county-led effort that launched community input sessions to inform a forthcoming permanent outdoor dining program proposal for unincorporated communities. 
Barger Applauds County-Led Effort For Permanent Outdoor Dining
April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars on Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
Central Bark Dog Park Closed for Enhancements
Construction notice: The city of Santa Clarita has advised residents and their four-legged family members, the Central Bark Dog Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, was closed for construction beginning Monday, April 10. It is anticipated that the dog park will be closed for two weeks.
Central Bark Dog Park Closed for Enhancements
Mustangs Win Opening Match of NAIA Championship Tourney
Both Nolan Flexen and Matthew Hamm set NAIA championship tournament records leading the Master's University men's volleyball team to a five-set thriller over No. 11 seed Indiana Tech in the opening match of the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on April 11.
Mustangs Win Opening Match of NAIA Championship Tourney
Textures of Life Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show "Textures of Life" beginning April 28 until May 28. Please join us for a reception on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321.
Textures of Life Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery
CalArtians Named 2023 Guggenheim Fellows
The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced the 2023 Guggenheim Fellows on April 5 with California Institute of the Arts alums and faculty recognized in various Creative Arts categories.
CalArtians Named 2023 Guggenheim Fellows
April 14: Celebrate Egypt at Canyon County Community Center
Celebrate Egyptian culture with a free event on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
April 14: Celebrate Egypt at Canyon County Community Center
April 20: U.S Bank Santa Clarita Celebrates Grant Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Grand Opening of U.S. Bank Santa Clarita with a special grand opening ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held promptly at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Santa Clarita, 26425 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
April 20: U.S Bank Santa Clarita Celebrates Grant Opening
April 12: Teen Job, Resource Fair at Sports Complex
Are you a high school student looking for a job? Join the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union School District at the Teen Job and Resource Fair on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, The Centre, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 12: Teen Job, Resource Fair at Sports Complex
Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails This May!
Springtime in Santa Clarita will always be my favorite season. After all of the rain we have received these past few months, the surrounding mountains have bloomed into beautiful rolling green hills, making it the perfect time to get outside and onto our trails. Each year in May, the city proudly celebrates Bike Safety Month with a slew of different opportunities for our residents to enjoy. With over 80 miles of trails and 20 miles of paseos, the options are endless.
Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails This May!
Princess to Sail Seven Ships in Alaska in 2023
Princess Cruises is readying for the start of the 2023 cruise and cruisetour season which begins April 29. Sustainable seafood and programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska are highlights this year as Princess sails seven ships across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations.
Princess to Sail Seven Ships in Alaska in 2023
April 13: City Council to Hold Special Meeting on Districts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 13: City Council to Hold Special Meeting on Districts
April 12: Coffee with a Cop at Slaters 50/50
Have Coffee with a Cop. Deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will meet with the public on Wednesday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Slaters 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
April 12: Coffee with a Cop at Slaters 50/50
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns SCV Residents of Fraudulent Calls
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a warning through the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns SCV Residents of Fraudulent Calls
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball
The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball
