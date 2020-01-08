Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Captain Walton has served as a Lieutenant at CRDF since 2013, making her the ideal choice to take the helm. Walton has been appointed the newest Captain of CRDF, following Diana Gealta’s promotion to Commander.

Walton joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1995, working as a patrol deputy, field training officer, and a Major Crimes detective before promoting to Sergeant.

She worked at Altadena station as a field supervisor, watch sergeant and watch commander before moving on to the administrative side of the Department at Personnel. There, she was part of the “Women are Leaders” campaign and was instrumental in the largest female recruitment drive in the history of the Department.

As a Lieutenant, she was assigned at Pitchess Detention Center–East Facility in 2011 then CRDF in 2013. She served as a watch commander at both facilities before taking on the Access to Care unit within CRDF, which is tasked with making sure the facility meets Federal compliance standards.

Walton’s last assignment at CRDF was as the Operations Lieutenant, overseeing the day to day operations of the facility, investigating administrative cases, maintaining the unit’s budget and handling personnel matters. From there she went on to oversee the Critical Incident Team at Custody Compliance sustainability Bureau, managing the Inmate Deaths Corrective Action plans.

Walton has a bachelor’s degree in Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine, and is a Master of Science candidate at Boston University. She has earned certificates from the Sherman Block Leadership Institute, Behavior Analysis Training Institute, Leadership California, and the Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute, just to name a few.

When she isn’t working, Walton enjoys traveling, reading, mentoring, writing, collecting, art, skiing and spending time with family and friends. Her breadth of experience both on and off duty have prepared her for tackling the challenges that come with running the largest female jail facility in the nation.