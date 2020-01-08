[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
| Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
LASD Captain Angela D. Walton. | Photo: LASD.
LASD Captain Angela D. Walton. | Photo: LASD.

 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Captain Walton has served as a Lieutenant at CRDF since 2013, making her the ideal choice to take the helm. Walton has been appointed the newest Captain of CRDF, following Diana Gealta’s promotion to Commander.

Walton joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1995, working as a patrol deputy, field training officer, and a Major Crimes detective before promoting to Sergeant.

She worked at Altadena station as a field supervisor, watch sergeant and watch commander before moving on to the administrative side of the Department at Personnel. There, she was part of the “Women are Leaders” campaign and was instrumental in the largest female recruitment drive in the history of the Department.

As a Lieutenant, she was assigned at Pitchess Detention Center–East Facility in 2011 then CRDF in 2013. She served as a watch commander at both facilities before taking on the Access to Care unit within CRDF, which is tasked with making sure the facility meets Federal compliance standards.

Walton’s last assignment at CRDF was as the Operations Lieutenant, overseeing the day to day operations of the facility, investigating administrative cases, maintaining the unit’s budget and handling personnel matters. From there she went on to oversee the Critical Incident Team at Custody Compliance sustainability Bureau, managing the Inmate Deaths Corrective Action plans.

Walton has a bachelor’s degree in Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine, and is a Master of Science candidate at Boston University. She has earned certificates from the Sherman Block Leadership Institute, Behavior Analysis Training Institute, Leadership California, and the Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute, just to name a few.

When she isn’t working, Walton enjoys traveling, reading, mentoring, writing, collecting, art, skiing and spending time with family and friends. Her breadth of experience both on and off duty have prepared her for tackling the challenges that come with running the largest female jail facility in the nation.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility

Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count

Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
FULL STORY...

Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility

Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
FULL STORY...

Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire

Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Tony Bell, assistant chief deputy and communications director for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will retire from his current position at the end of January, after 18 years of service to the county.
FULL STORY...

Year in Review: Barger Recaps Top 10 Accomplishments of 2019

Year in Review: Barger Recaps Top 10 Accomplishments of 2019
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
In her year-end message to constituents, Los Angeles County Supervisor and Board Chair Kathryn Barger recapped her Top 10 accomplishments as representative of the county's Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
As the holiday season comes to a close and families take down holiday decor, shelters nationwide are filled with their own guests — actually they’re filled to capacity with surrendered pets.
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
Val Verde Man Held on 5 Felonies in Domestic Violence Incident
A situation that began with a domestic violence call ended with deputies arresting a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping and four other felonies in Val Verde Tuesday night.
Val Verde Man Held on 5 Felonies in Domestic Violence Incident
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia man seen attempting to steal computer accessories from a retail store in Stevenson Ranch.
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
Looking to revive twice-failed legislation to address California’s urgent housing crisis, a Democratic state senator introduced changes to a controversial housing bill Tuesday that he and supporters hope will finally get it past the finish line this year.
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
County officials are warning residents about an extension to the cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, which now lasts through the remainder of the week.
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
JCI Santa Clarita always has some fun events for everyone to join.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
The pilot who died in a plane crash in Newhall on Saturday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, "Time to Reflect," runs from Jan. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
How do we protect our kids’ data and privacy in an increasingly online world? Tech officials claim the responsibility lies with parents. Parents, in turn, say they are often overwhelmed or unaware of the hundreds of ways their children’s privacy and data can be breached.
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
%d bloggers like this: