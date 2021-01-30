Waste Management to Resume Weekly Green Waste Service Feb. 1

Waste Management officials announced Friday its weekly collection of green waste will resume Monday after a temporary halt due to COVID-19.
The company’s schedule change to biweekly services first became effective Dec. 14, and was expected to last through mid-January but was extended once more through the end of the month due to staffing challenges related to the coronavirus crisis, city of Santa Clarita officials had then announced.
Weekly services are expected to return Monday, Feb. 1, according to officials.
“We want to thank our customers in Santa Clarita whose patience and understanding were truly appreciated during the temporary change in collection,” said Josh Mann, a local representative for Waste Management, via a prepared statement.
Customers are expected to stay updated on any service impacts by keeping their contact information current on their online account. For additional questions, Santa Clarita customers can contact Waste Management customer service by calling 661-259-2398.
Inmates and imposters ran up a $10 billion tab on California taxpayers’ dime during the opening stretches of the pandemic, taking advantage of the state’s dithering and deficient management of its massive unemployment benefit system, according to a new state audit.
Ahead of protections that were set to expire Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he signed a bill that extends rent relief for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support for landlords.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has launched the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program to provide eligible businesses with a competitive interest rate for loans ranging from $50,000 to $3 million.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday announced new mandatory safety measures as outdoor dining at restaurants, wineries, and breweries reopened to the public today. In addition, Public Health confirmed 228 new deaths and 7,112 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 23,660 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles Small Business Development Center, Los Angeles County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with PPE Unite to launch a Personal Protection Equipment distribution mobile PPE-Up on Saturday, Feb. 6th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Isabela Sandoval from Valencia High School and Grace Sun from West Ranch High School will join panelists at the California Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, Feb. 6 to discuss topics of importance to youth and their future.
City of Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been chosen for leadership roles with two regional boards including the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition and the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for high school students throughout California for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, announced Sen. Scott Wilk.
SCV Water’s top priority is to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of wholesome, high-quality water, and the Agency is keeping its water safe for drinking water consumption through minimizing and mitigating the public health and environmental effects of hazardous substances that have been identified in the Saugus Formation Aquifer.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 213 new deaths, including three additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 6,592 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 23,542 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thinking about starting your landscape project? We will show you how. Learn about the basic elements included in sustainable landscaping, including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise, and still have a landscape that meets your needs.
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management will be on alert Thursday night due to the approaching rainstorm that may cause some debris or mud flows in communities that have recently had a wildfire burn nearby.
Launched in 2016, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team (AST)—which includes High Altitude Student Payload (HASP) and RockSat-X—continues to secure its positive reputation of being selected for space flight on NASA student platforms and successfully competing at the university level.
A report of domestic violence in Valencia on Monday ended with the alleged discovery of narcotics, guns and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and credit cards, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau set out Wednesday morning in the hopes of stopping a handful of alleged graffiti vandals from plastering gang-related insignias on Val Verde Park walls.
The National Weather Service placed the Santa Clarita Valley on a Flash Flood Watch for Thursday, Jan. 28, as the valley is expected to see heavy rains and possible thunderstorms during the next few days.
