Waste Management to Resume Weekly Green Waste Service Feb. 1

Waste Management officials announced Friday its weekly collection of green waste will resume Monday after a temporary halt due to COVID-19.

The company’s schedule change to biweekly services first became effective Dec. 14, and was expected to last through mid-January but was extended once more through the end of the month due to staffing challenges related to the coronavirus crisis, city of Santa Clarita officials had then announced.

Weekly services are expected to return Monday, Feb. 1, according to officials.

“We want to thank our customers in Santa Clarita whose patience and understanding were truly appreciated during the temporary change in collection,” said Josh Mann, a local representative for Waste Management, via a prepared statement.

Customers are expected to stay updated on any service impacts by keeping their contact information current on their online account. For additional questions, Santa Clarita customers can contact Waste Management customer service by calling 661-259-2398.