West Ranch High’s Naomi Kim Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Naomi Kim, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the Congressional Award’s highest award: The Gold Medal.

The Congressional Award is a national program that recognizes young people for their achievements in four areas: volunteer service, personal responsibility, physical fitness and expedition.

To earn the Gold Medal, each participant must complete at least 400 hours of voluntary public service, which means sharing their time and talent for the betterment of the community, 200 hours of personal development, which can include developing social and life skills as well as interests and 200 hours of physical fitness, spent in any way that improves their health and quality of life. Additionally, they must spend at least five days exploring a new environment or culture. Kim worked to achieve this award for over 24 months, the required time frame to earn the Gold Medal.

“West Ranch is extremely proud of Naomi for her accomplishments,” said West Ranch Principal Robert Fisher. “This recognition exemplifies the dedication that Naomi has for her school and community. She is very deserving of these accolades and we couldn’t be happier for her and her family.”

Kim’s accomplishment will be recognized at the annual Gold Medal Celebration in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2025.

“The Hart District congratulates Naomi Kim on her commitment and dedication to reaching her goals and earning Congress’ highest honor for youth,” said Hart District officials in a press release announcing the award.

The Congressional Award is a non-competitive program available to all youth in the United States ages 14-24. Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Medals based on achieving their self-directed goals.

Learn more at www.congressionalaward.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...