header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
| Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
SCV Chamber
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (Right) presents a Senate Resolution to Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ivan Volschenk, chair of the Board Becki Robb, and vice president Peter Warda with Sen. Henry Stern (Left).


California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.

“In 1923, Newhall was just a dusty western town of 1,000 residents. But even back then, the Chamber was already busy transforming the region into what is now the city of Santa Clarita,” said Wilk. “(Today) the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce remains a champion for community growth. Their vital work in attracting business to the region ultimately leads to more good-paying jobs at home, keeping families together and our local economy thriving. It is my pleasure to recognize the Chamber on 100 years of outstanding service. Congratulations!”

In 1923, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce was then known as the Newhall Chamber of Commerce. The region quickly grew throughout the 1940s and 1950s, with the Chamber absorbing many businesses in nearby Saugus and aerospace companies like Lockheed moving to the valley.

“All of us at the SCV Chamber are honored and humbled to have received this amazing recognition for our Centennial,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “To be recognized by Senator Wilk and his Senate colleagues today was a momentous occasion that helps to commemorate our 100 years of service to the SCV business community.”

In 1953 the now Newhall-Saugus Chamber of Commerce was vital in establishing a public water utility. This would go on to become the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency more than six decades later as a result of Senator Wilk’s Senate Bill 643 in 2017.

In 1980 the Chamber would officially change its name to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and in 1987 the city of Santa Clarita would officially be incorporated.

Today, the Chamber continues its vital role in serving as a leader in a community of more than 300,000 residents.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Click [here].

###

California State Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-27-2023 Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
06-23-2023 June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
06-23-2023 Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
06-21-2023 SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
06-21-2023 Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce three new appointments.
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Mitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget.
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
CSUN Prof Explains “Unusually Persistent” Gloomy Weather
The lingering “June gloom” and “May gray” that brought unusually persistent cool and cloudy overcast weather to Southern California have been hard to miss.
CSUN Prof Explains “Unusually Persistent” Gloomy Weather
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety.
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 2.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
Bob Hernandez is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center.
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
To all new California State University, Northridge Matadors!
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway flosures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: