Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members

From left to right: Kay Merg, president of California Women's Council of Realtors, Cindy Mason - membership director and immediate past president, Trudy Kutylo - first vice president, Karina Sotelo - treasurer, Chuck Simons - president-elect, and Jennifer Sioussat - president 2022. Not shown is Carlotta Levy events director.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday plans to build a statewide mentoring program to help all California students and is calling for participation from mentoring organizations in the state that would like to be part of the initiative.
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
