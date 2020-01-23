Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.

These volunteers, who contribute their time and expertise at local, nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley, make our community a great place to live.

All nominees, 16 years or older, and their organizations will be recognized for their services to the community as outstanding women volunteers and organizations. Individuals can be re-nominated for their service if they have not received the Carmen Sarro Award for exceptional service and giving.

Nomination forms and additional information available at www.scvzonta.org.