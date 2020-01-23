Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.
These volunteers, who contribute their time and expertise at local, nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley, make our community a great place to live.
All nominees, 16 years or older, and their organizations will be recognized for their services to the community as outstanding women volunteers and organizations. Individuals can be re-nominated for their service if they have not received the Carmen Sarro Award for exceptional service and giving.
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Mike Jaffe, who started as a volunteer and then became a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation, was recently appointed interim executive director, he said Monday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the creation of a new NonProfit Council designed specifically for local 501c(3) nonprofits who are members of the Chamber to keep our local non-profits on the forefront in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations.
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) to succeed Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, who is retiring in June 2020.
Valencia-based AMS Fulfillment has acquired EchoData Group, an exceptional fulfillment services company located in Pennsylvania and Delaware that has been in operation for 36 years, AMS Fulfillment announced Tuesday.
Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge business accounting students are participating in the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, clinic, providing free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday for the proposed Patios Connection project at Westfield Valencia Town Center, which includes the city’s second Costco and several other new businesses.
The city of Santa Clarita may conduct an inspection of the property containing the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside to help determine whether or not property owners complied with permits, according to a court ruling Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to develop recommendations to enhance and expand access to substance abuse prevention and treatment services.
