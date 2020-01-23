[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson arrives at Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
| Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.

These volunteers, who contribute their time and expertise at local, nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley, make our community a great place to live.

All nominees, 16 years or older, and their organizations will be recognized for their services to the community as outstanding women volunteers and organizations. Individuals can be re-nominated for their service if they have not received the Carmen Sarro Award for exceptional service and giving.

Nomination forms and additional information available at www.scvzonta.org.
Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members

Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
FULL STORY...

Hoefflin Foundation Names Jaffe Interim Executive Director

Hoefflin Foundation Names Jaffe Interim Executive Director
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Mike Jaffe, who started as a volunteer and then became a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation, was recently appointed interim executive director, he said Monday.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council

SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the creation of a new NonProfit Council designed specifically for local 501c(3) nonprofits who are members of the Chamber to keep our local non-profits on the forefront in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations

Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee has set Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. as the deadline for nominations to the community's premier volunteer recognition event.
FULL STORY...
