Today in
S.C.V. History
July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Zony Gordon Art Exhibit at Old Town Newhall Library
| Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Zony Gordon

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming exhibition, “Symphony of Colors,” featuring the works of Santa Clarita Valley contemporary impressionist artist Zony Gordon.

This exhibition will run from Friday, July 19, to Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Nehwall, CA 91321.

The opening opening reception will be held Friday, July 19, 4-6 p.m.

Gordon is an award-winning artist and her work is inspired by the scenery, gardens and wildlife of California. She creates pieces of art that highlight the contrast between subjects and backgrounds. Gordon is a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, the Women Painters West in Los Angeles and the California Arts Club Los Angeles. She has also served as an art volunteer, teacher and judge for various competitions.

“Symphony of Colors” will showcase Gordon’s dedication to capturing the beauty of nature through vibrant colors and impressionist techniques. Her paintings reflect the influence of her daily encounters and the natural world on her evolving art practice.

Gordon will conduct a live watercolor painting demonstration at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch on Friday, Aug. 2, 4-5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist and view her exhibited paintings.

For more information about this exhibition, the reception or art demonstration, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or email Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santaclarita.gov.
