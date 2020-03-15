Goldman of KHTS Tests Negative for COVID-19, Heading Home to SCV

KHTS radio station co-owner Carl Goldman of Santa Clarita tested negative Saturday evening for the COVID-19 virus, Goldman reported on Facebook and on the radio station website, Hometownstaton.com.

If his next two tests also return a negative result, it is understood that he will have shaken the coronavirus, which he learned he contracted more than a month ago after he was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. He has tested “positive” in every other test since that time.

“I am choosing not to get too optimistic,” Goldman wrote Saturday. “Patients have tested negative only to be followed by another positive test. I’ll get more excited tomorrow when my second test comes out negative. I need three negatives, 24-hours apart to be released from quarantine at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.”

Goldman’s wife, KHTS co-owner Jeri Seratti-Goldman, who was with him on the cruise, tested negative.

Seratti-Goldman reported in a Facebook video Sunday that her husband had been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and arrangements were being made for him to come home to Santa Clarita.