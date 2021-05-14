header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
| Friday, May 14, 2021

14-year-old

Andrew Jenofsky, 14, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was the first adolescent to receive the vaccine at the clinic following its authorization Wednesday. Courtesy

Fourteen-year-old Andrew Jenofsky was the first in line to get his shot at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday morning, as adolescents ages 12-15 were given the go-ahead to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“He was very excited,” said his mother, Michelle Jenofsky. “He left there saying, ‘Mom, this is the happiest I’ve been in over a year.’”

The Saugus resident was Henry Mayo’s first of the newly approved age group, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirming the Food and Drug Administration’s recommendation to expand the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to include anyone 12 and older Wednesday.

For both Andrew and his mother, there was no hesitation, and the decision to get the vaccine was a “no-brainer,” Michelle said.

The matter hits home to the Jenofskys as Michelle’s mother had polio when she was 11, survived and later became a nurse.

“She spent two months in a hospital with polio in a big sick ward with a bunch of kids, and she actually watched kids die and succumb to polio,” Michelle said. “So, that’s sort of been a big part of our narrative about vaccines since I was a kid.”

So, the Jenofskys did their research, reading up on the Pfizer vaccine and asking questions, so they were ready when it was approved for adolescents.

Dr. Morris Yen, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s chief of pediatric medicine, said in a previous Signal interview that this is exciting news, as the vaccine has been proven to be not only effective in preventing severe infection, but also safe, with no major side effects, even in the 12-and-older populations, including in children with high-risk conditions. Preliminary data from 2,260 volunteers ages 12-15 found no cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated teens who had participated in the Pfizer study.

Vaccine providers across Los Angeles County have since begun offering the vaccine to children in this age group, while it should be noted that many county vaccination sites require children to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or that the child is accompanied by a responsible adult and has a signed consent form. Those under 18 are also required to bring proof of their age at sites that aren’t their health provider.

Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which is set to focus on answering adolescent and teen vaccination questions. For a full list of sites across the county offering Pfizer vaccines, visit bit.ly/PfizerSites, and for more information on their vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Friday, May 14, 2021
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan that would spend about $1.5 billion of the state’s $75.7 billion surplus in grants of up to $25,000 to support small businesses, according to state officials this week.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
Friday, May 14, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 17 new deaths and 583 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,842 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Friday, May 14, 2021
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Fourteen-year-old Andrew Jenofsky was the first in line to get his shot at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday morning, as adolescents ages 12-15 were given the go-ahead to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan that would spend about $1.5 billion of the state’s $75.7 billion surplus in grants of up to $25,000 to support small businesses, according to state officials this week.
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 17 new deaths and 583 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,842 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Fourteen-year-old Andrew Jenofsky was the first in line to get his shot at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday morning, as adolescents ages 12-15 were given the go-ahead to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Approximately 100 SCV Residents Gather to Support Israel
Support for Israel was written across the signs and faces of approximately 100 demonstrators during a rally held on City Hall’s steps Thursday evening.
Approximately 100 SCV Residents Gather to Support Israel
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
The city of Santa Clarita received approximately 850 applications for its rental assistance program ahead of the program’s April 30 application deadline.
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
Saddleback Butte State Park announced it is urgently searching for volunteers to become camp hosts beginning June 1.
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said it will review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newly released guidance for fully vaccinated residents in order to make adjustments to the current County and state guidelines.
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
City Releases Updated Schedule for Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita released an updated schedule for the Concerts in the Park series set to take place in July and August.
City Releases Updated Schedule for Concerts in the Park
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated People; SCV Cases Total 27,825
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Thursday indicating that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities that were done prior to the pandemic.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated People; SCV Cases Total 27,825
SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
A total of 277 single-family homes changed owners during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the as the tight inventory rose to its highest level in five months, though remained well below year-ago totals, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
After making numerous requests for correction for failure by the County Board of Supervisors to abide by various sections of the Brown Act, the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment was left with no option than to file a formal legal complaint.
SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
The case against a prominent Santa Clarita Valley Realtor who had been accused of a sexual assault stemming from a Las Vegas real estate conference last summer was dismissed, a court clerk confirmed Thursday.
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Tommy's Boats - a national boat dealership brand with locations in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan - announced a new location opening soon in Castaic.
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Foothill League coaches announced their choice for Player of the Year and their All-League teams recently.
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program.
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda responded Tuesday to criticisms of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, which was formed as a result of last summer’s protests about issues involving race relations.
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Six days a week, Santa Clarita Grocery opens its warehouse to people in need.
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
As part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $20 billion to transform California public schools into gateways of equity and opportunity.
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
The LA County Development Authority have extended the deadline to register for elderly family housing sites from June to the end of the year. 
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, affirmed the recommendation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, FDA, to expand the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Los Angeles County with PPE unite is giving small businesses 30 days of free PPE, to help these businesses stay open and operating during the Pandemic.
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
A troop of local Girl Scouts is set to host a silver-medal fundraiser for the Dorsey family this coming Saturday, pairing item donations with purchases at Firehouse Subs.  
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
%d bloggers like this: