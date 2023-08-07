18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 7, 2023

By Press Release

As far as she can remember, 18-year-old Azaliah Oduwole, from Santa Clarita, has always helped in every way she could and at every opportunity since she was little. Whether its handing fresh food from restaurants to the homeless along with her mother and sisters, volunteering with her older sister Zuriel Oduwole to teach underprivileged youths especially girls a basic film class, or helping organize activities and lead at her local Sunday school.

And then three years ago just as she was settling down to college life, the whole world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I knew I couldn’t help in the traditional ways I always did when the lock downs started,” said Oduwole. “Not everyone was online or had internet access. Friends I spoke to talked about how difficult it was coping with the sudden change from the world they always knew. Just imagine – no going to the malls, no going to the beach, no movie theaters, no travels anywhere, and in some cases, no leaving the neighborhood. It definitely had to affect people in their minds and overall well-being.”

Once school began again, Oduwole knew she had work to do. She loaded up on college courses and cut back everywhere – no parties, no gathering.

“I was just laser focused and wanted to get done so I could begin to help people,” she said. “Then I graduated with my degree in Psychology in June 2023, and I am already looking forward to starting my PsyD next year.”

But before the doctoral program begins, she is already back at UCLA, this time as an 18-year-old employee in the Advanced Academic Placement department, helping new admissions into UCLA settle down and adapt to their new environment.

“I hope to one day have my own psychiatry and counseling practice here in the Santa Clarita valley area,” Oduwole said. “Dealing with mental and adaptive health in young people.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...