A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
After seeing all my patients, I talked to the administrator at one of the homes who said the facility had no extra masks, gowns or shoe coverings.
Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced the launch of a new website, covid19supplies.ca.gov, to get critical medical supplies to the front lines of California’s fight against COVID-19.
In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has launched a new telemedicine program.
To help small businesses throughout Los Angeles County weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, in concert with private sector partners and foundations, is planning to launch a small business assistance program.
The U.S. FDA is requesting manufacturers to withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, commonly known by the brand Zantac, from the market immediately.
A Colorado law firm sued the U.S. Small Business Administration in federal court Friday for a last-minute rule cutting off aid provided in the coronavirus stimulus package for independent contractors.
With spring break college trips derailed, the WiSH Education Foundation and CollegeClick have joined forces to provide students with an alternative: virtual, free access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels, college counselors and more.
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths, of which a minimum of 126 cases and at least one death have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
New sites are planned to open this week in Santa Clarita as well as East Los Angeles and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
These doctors and nurses from the Perioperative COVID Task Force at LAC+USC Medical Center ran a simulation drill to test infection control, equipment, communication, workflow and patient care transport — all in real time, to care for a “patient” in need of surgery.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in one tiger at a zoo at the Bronx Zoo in New York.
Hospitals must protect patients from spreading this virus to the medical staff and the public. One contaminating source could be from visiting family members.
The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed all developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in California, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will facilitate child care for children of essential critical infrastructure workers by allowing the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services the flexibility to waive certain programmatic and administrative requirements.
The Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented a number of actions to provide veterans with financial, benefits and claims help amid the VA response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaiser Permanente will waive all member out-of-pocket costs for inpatient and outpatient services related to the treatment of COVID-19 retroactive to April 1, 2020, the not-for-profit health care organization announced Friday.
A rainy week is ahead for the Santa Clarita Valley as significant rain and mountain snow are forecast for Central and Southern California on Monday, with lingering showers possible through Thursday, the National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon.
California now has 13,438 confirmed cases and 319 deaths. As of April 4, local health departments have reported 197 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
Three judges overseeing a long-running legal battle overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in state prisons will not allow the mass release of California inmates to mitigate the threat of a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak.
At least 111 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday: 89 in the city; 7 each in Stevenson Ranch and the unincorported portion of Canyon Country; 5 in Castaic; and 1-4 each in Acton, unincorporated Saugus and unincorporated Valencia (west of Interstate 5).
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 as of Saturday: California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. As of Friday, local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
