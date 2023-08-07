CCUApple90

Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 7, 2023

By Press Release

California Credit Union announced Monday that it has joined the Allpoint Network, providing an additional 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs for its 170,000 members. Including its existing CO-OP ATM Network, California Credit Union members now have access to more than 85,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide.

Conveniently located at major retail locations coast-to-coast, including leading pharmacy, grocery, convenience, and big-box retailers, Allpoint Network ATMs will save California Credit Union members time as well as ATM fees. Through the partnership, California Credit Union-branded ATMs will be located in major retail locations in San Diego and the greater Los Angeles area.

“We are continually working to bring our members more value, convenience and cost savings,” said Steve O’Connell, California Credit Union president and CEO. “Partnering with Allpoint allows us to eliminate ATM fees and offer an enhanced member experience by providing surcharge-free access to cash at convenient retail locations where members already shop, including major brand pharmacy, grocery, convenience and big box retailers. By adding access to the Allpoint ATM Network, we are almost tripling the number of ATMs available to members so they will never be far from a surcharge-free ATM, wherever they are traveling or doing their day-to-day shopping. Our expanded ATM network, along with our Virtual Branch, online and mobile banking, will also benefit our newest members in San Bernardino and Ventura Counties as we continue to expand into new service areas.”

Members can find a convenient surcharge-free ATM here or search on California Credit Union’s 5-Star Rated Mobile App.


About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

No Comments for : Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • CalArts Alum to Conduct L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl

    CalArts Alum to Conduct L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl

    3 hours ago
  • Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule

    Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule

    3 hours ago
  • Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU

    Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU

    3 hours ago
  • 18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA

    18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA

    4 hours ago
  • Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club

    Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club

    5 hours ago
  • Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV

    Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV

    6 hours ago
  • Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships

    Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships

    8 hours ago
  • Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members

    Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members

    9 hours ago
  • Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    9 hours ago
  • Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide

    Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.