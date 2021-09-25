Additional Victims Come Forward in Newhall Massage Therapist Sexual Assault Investigation

1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
After news reports detailing sexual assault allegations against a Newhall massage therapist on Sept. 2, a half-dozen additional victims have come forward, according to sheriff’s investigators.
The allegations thus far have involved women who are also Santa Clarita Valley residents who claimed Jorge Panama, 56, assaulted them where he worked, at “Massage Plus Healing” on the 22000 block of Lyons Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.
The incidents are suspected to have taken place over several years, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit, noting one of the alleged victims came forward after the news reports of the previous allegations.
Detectives now believe they have spoken with eight victims, and the additional accusations have been presented to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges. Prosecutors have yet to confirm whether additional charges have been filed as of this story’s publication.
Panama was initially arrested on suspicion of an April 2021 allegation involving a former client, who was Panama’s second client to allege an assault.
“Over the course of these massages, he would sexually assault the victim, telling them that (the alleged assaults) would help them relax,” Hudson said, adding one of the now eight separate victims alleged forced intercourse.
That incident was Panama’s second arrest regarding this type of allegation.
Panama was arrested in October 2018, shortly after a call was made to the SCV Sheriff’s Station to the “Stretch Therapeutic Healing Spa,” which was located at the same address in Santa Clarita as “Massage Plus Healing.”
“At approximately 4 p.m., the victim, a female adult, was receiving a massage from the suspect at Stretch Therapeutic Healing,” said Hudson at the time of the 2018 incident. “The victim told deputies that during the massage, the suspect sexually assaulted her.”
After deputies carried out an on-scene investigation, they arrested the suspect, who was still at the location on Lyons Avenue, between Arcadia Street and Newhall Avenue. In the 2018 incident, charges were not filed by L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey due to insufficient evidence, according to detectives.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,524 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Public Health announced that eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster doses at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Los Angeles County announced it is now administering Pfizer booster third doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in several population groups. The CDC also recommended a booster dose for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year — Relay For Life - will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westfield Town Center Mall, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond proudly recognized Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering Bay Area civil rights activist and the oldest living National Park Ranger serving in the United States, as an Ambassador to California Education on her 100th birthday.
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
