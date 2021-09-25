header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Additional Victims Come Forward in Newhall Massage Therapist Sexual Assault Investigation
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
Friday, Sep 24, 2021

By Perry Smith

Signal Managing Editor

Jorge PanamaAfter news reports detailing sexual assault allegations against a Newhall massage therapist on Sept. 2, a half-dozen additional victims have come forward, according to sheriff’s investigators.

The allegations thus far have involved women who are also Santa Clarita Valley residents who claimed Jorge Panama, 56, assaulted them where he worked, at “Massage Plus Healing” on the 22000 block of Lyons Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incidents are suspected to have taken place over several years, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit, noting one of the alleged victims came forward after the news reports of the previous allegations.

Detectives now believe they have spoken with eight victims, and the additional accusations have been presented to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges. Prosecutors have yet to confirm whether additional charges have been filed as of this story’s publication.

Panama was initially arrested on suspicion of an April 2021 allegation involving a former client, who was Panama’s second client to allege an assault.

“Over the course of these massages, he would sexually assault the victim, telling them that (the alleged assaults) would help them relax,” Hudson said, adding one of the now eight separate victims alleged forced intercourse.

That incident was Panama’s second arrest regarding this type of allegation.

Panama was arrested in October 2018, shortly after a call was made to the SCV Sheriff’s Station to the “Stretch Therapeutic Healing Spa,” which was located at the same address in Santa Clarita as “Massage Plus Healing.”

“At approximately 4 p.m., the victim, a female adult, was receiving a massage from the suspect at Stretch Therapeutic Healing,” said Hudson at the time of the 2018 incident. “The victim told deputies that during the massage, the suspect sexually assaulted her.”

After deputies carried out an on-scene investigation, they arrested the suspect, who was still at the location on Lyons Avenue, between Arcadia Street and Newhall Avenue. In the 2018 incident, charges were not filed by L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey due to insufficient evidence, according to detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Newsom Vetoes Agricultural Worker Union Elections Bill Opposed by Wilk
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Newsom Vetoes Agricultural Worker Union Elections Bill Opposed by Wilk
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, welcomed news of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 616 on Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Announces Pfizer Booster Available to Eligible Residents; 35,524 Total SCV Cases
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Announces Pfizer Booster Available to Eligible Residents; 35,524 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,524 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Public Health announced that eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster doses at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Additional Victims Come Forward in Newhall Massage Therapist Sexual Assault Investigation
After news reports detailing sexual assault allegations against a Newhall massage therapist on Sept. 2, a half-dozen additional victims have come forward, according to sheriff’s investigators.
Additional Victims Come Forward in Newhall Massage Therapist Sexual Assault Investigation
Newsom Vetoes Agricultural Worker Union Elections Bill Opposed by Wilk
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, welcomed news of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 616 on Wednesday.
Newsom Vetoes Agricultural Worker Union Elections Bill Opposed by Wilk
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Announces Pfizer Booster Available to Eligible Residents; 35,524 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,524 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Public Health announced that eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster doses at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Announces Pfizer Booster Available to Eligible Residents; 35,524 Total SCV Cases
Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers
Yair Haimoff, SIOR and Randy Cude of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce a recent 71,874-square-foot ground lease located in Valencia, CA.
Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers
County Begins Administering Pfizer Booster to Eligible Residents
Los Angeles County announced it is now administering Pfizer booster third doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in several population groups. The CDC also recommended a booster dose for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.
County Begins Administering Pfizer Booster to Eligible Residents
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Spookiness is on its way to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Technical Advisory Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss updates at the Val Verde landfill.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Following a record-breaking event in 2020 – Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021.
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance event will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 29, beginning with a Walk of Remembrance at 6:15 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
Oct. 2: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year — Relay For Life - will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westfield Town Center Mall, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 2: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Newhall Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital
At least one person was reported wounded in a shooting in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement and medical personnel.
Newhall Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital
Oct. 9: Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration
Are you ready for a “Partea”? Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Oct. 9: Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond proudly recognized Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering Bay Area civil rights activist and the oldest living National Park Ranger serving in the United States, as an Ambassador to California Education on her 100th birthday.
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador
Status Updates Released for Mojave Area State Parks
The Mojave Area California State Parks  recently announced status updates for public use.
Status Updates Released for Mojave Area State Parks
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Verizon Wireless Facility Approved By Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the installation and operation of a Verizon wireless communication facility that will expand wireless coverage in the city’s center. 
Verizon Wireless Facility Approved By Planning Commission
Wilk Honors Local Hispanic Community Leaders
State Senator Scott Wilk is honoring four Hispanic community leaders to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. 
Wilk Honors Local Hispanic Community Leaders
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Nursing Facility Numbers See Decline; Santa Clarita Cases total: 35,403
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 41 new deaths and 1,750 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,403 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Nursing Facility Numbers See Decline; Santa Clarita Cases total: 35,403
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
