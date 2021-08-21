header image

1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer. The Signal Courtesy Photo
 

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has thrown out a request for a restraining order against current L.A. Dodgers and former Hart High School pitcher Trevor Bauer after the woman alleged the professional athlete raped her earlier this year.

The Associated Press reported that, while reading her decision, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that when examining a sexual encounter, and a woman says no, “she should be believed, so what should we do when she says yes?”

In the restraining order filed by the woman with Los Angeles County Superior Court, she alleged that, without her permission, Bauer had put his fingers down her throat, strangled her by wrapping her own hair around her neck to the point she went unconscious, and repeatedly punched her in the face and body.

She also said that he had initiated anal sex with her while she was unconscious and without her permission, causing her to bleed and not be able to properly walk in the aftermath.

The encounters, she said, took place on two separate occasions, with the second involving punching and scratching, along with violent acts that had taken place during the first encounter. In both instances, the plaintiff alleges the sexual encounters had been consensual at first — she had driven up from her home in San Diego to meet with him both times after the two had first started talking via social media and had lengthy conversations about baseball and personal matters.

Bauer and his lawyers have maintained his innocence since the allegations first came to light in June, saying that they had proof that the woman asked for “‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face.” They said in each of the instances, Bauer had the woman’s consent.

A statement obtained by The Signal on Thursday from Bauer’s attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, read that they were appreciative of the judge’s ruling.

“We are grateful to the Los Angeles Superior Court for denying the request for a permanent restraining order and dissolving the temporary restraining order against Mr. Bauer today,” Bauer’s legal team said in the statement. “While we have expected this outcome since the petition was filed in June, we appreciate the court reviewing all relevant information and testimony to make this informed decision.”

The woman’s allegations have prompted investigations by the Pasadena Police Department and Major League Baseball, which placed him on administrative leave pending completion of the investigations. No announcements had been made as of Thursday regarding any outcome of those investigations.

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
FULL STORY...
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
A barbecue and high winds are believed to have accidentally ignited the 2019 Tick Fire that burned thousands of acres, forced the mass evacuation of Santa Clarita Valley residents and destroyed multiple homes, Fire Department officials said this week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
Longtime Santa Clarita resident Rodger Howard has a lot of stories to tell after spending more than 30 years covering Los Angeles news as a photojournalist
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
A barbecue and high winds are believed to have accidentally ignited the 2019 Tick Fire that burned thousands of acres, forced the mass evacuation of Santa Clarita Valley residents and destroyed multiple homes, Fire Department officials said this week.
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Santa Clarita businesses and restaurants had until last Monday to take down the temporary outdoor spaces they built in response to COVID-19 restrictions that limited their indoor capacity during the first 15 months of the pandemic.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Los Angeles County surpassed the grim milestone Thursday of losing more than 25,000 residents to COVID-19.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
