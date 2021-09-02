SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau began investigating the alleged sexual assault of an adult female that occurred in April of this year at “Massage Plus Healing” in the city of Santa Clarita. The victim told detectives that while receiving a massage at the location, the massage therapist, Jorge Panama, sexually assaulted her.

Panama, 56, was the subject of a previous sexual assault investigation in October 2018 that involved similar circumstances. During that incident, the victim reported being sexually assaulted while receiving a massage from Panama while at “Stretch Therapeutic Healing Spa.” This is the previous business name of “Massage Plus Healing” and was located at the same address in Santa Clarita. Panama was arrested after the 2018 incident. The investigation was presented to the district attorney’s office. However, charges were not filed due to insufficient evidence.

As a result of the investigation into the April 2021 incident, Panama was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at his place of business in Santa Clarita.

Special Victims Bureau Detectives believe there may be additional victims in this case. Detectives are seeking information regarding any sexual assault that may have occurred during a massage session with the suspect at the location operating under the business names of; “Massage Plus Healing” and “Stretch Therapeutic Healing” in the city of Santa Clarita.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

