Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
USC Agrees to Pay $1.1 Billion in Sex Abuse Lawsuit
The hundreds of women claim USC administration did nothing to stop George Tyndall from allegedly sexually assaulting women for years.
| Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
USC Settlement with Sexual Assault Victims
In this July 2019 file photo, attorneys Gloria Allred, left, and John Manly, right, represent several women who say they were sexually assaulted by former USC gynecologist George Tyndall. (Courthouse News photo / Nathan Solis)

 

By Nathan Solis

LOS ANGELES (CN) — The University of Southern California will pay $852 million to over 700 women who were allegedly sexually abused by former campus gynecologist George Tyndall as revealed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

From 1989 through 2016, Tyndall worked at a USC campus health center where he allegedly assaulted thousands of women who went to him for gynecological exams. The scope of the alleged abuses came to light in May 2018 after a Los Angeles Times report where some of the first victims shared their experiences. They claimed Tyndall targeted students, took pictures of their genitals and who went unchallenged for years by campus administrators.

In total, USC will pay $1.1 billion to the women. In January 2020, the university agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in federal court for $215 million. The global settlement announced Thursday in state court was not part of that class action.

For years, women visited Tyndall at the campus health center near downtown LA. The youngest was 17 years old and the oldest was in her 40s, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs. Tyndall was charged with dozens of sexual assault charges in June 2019 and is currently awaiting trial.

USC President Carol Folt apologized in a statement.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community,” said Folt. “We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall.”

This is a developing story.
